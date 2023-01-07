Bears Seeking To Hibernate Wreak Havoc on Unsecured Crawl Spaces in California

We’re constantly being told not to feed the bears, but housing them probably isn’t a great idea either. In California, hibernating bears are wreaking havoc on some homeowners as they try to cozy up in unsecured crawl spaces.

CBS News reports that the BEAR League, a volunteer-based organization that believes people and bears can learn to live alongside one another peacefully, has been warning Tahoe-region Californians to secure their crawl spaces for months. However, many locals are not listening.

As such, the news outlet states that those animals that have infiltrated people’s crawl spaces have already caused severe damage, breaking pipes, tearing through insulation, and destroying ductwork. Further, not only is the hibernation situation causing problems for humans, but it’s also having a serious impact on the animals themselves.

Ann Bryant, executive director of the organization, explained how efforts to remove these creatures from under homes and porches impact them negatively.

Bryant recalled that in the last week, volunteers with the BEAR League have been called out to remove some eight to 10 bears from residents’ crawl spaces. On the bears’ behalf, she said, “We are out there waking them up in the middle of their natural sleep cycle and we’re chasing them out. And we don’t like having to do that.”

In order to keep any bears from making your crawl space their home, the executive director insisted, “That crawl space door has to be as secure as your front door.” Things like cardboard, logs, and rocks will not hold back a sleepy bear. Instead, she said to use plywood that fits inside the seams of the crawl space to keep the animals out.

Former Wildlife Officer Claims Bears Have Begun Hunting Humans

If you believe the findings of a former wildlife officer, then making sure your crawl spaces are heavily fortified might not be the worst idea.

Murray Bates is a former Canadian Fish and Wildlife officer that worked for the service for an impressive 34 years. During his long employment there, Bates found some terrifying evidence that black bears, typically believed to be one of the least harmful of bruins, are more frequently “hunting” humans.

While working as a wildlife officer, Bates spent much of his time trapping, relocating, and euthanizing black bears and grizzly bears. Over the years, Bates documented what he experienced with each bear encounter. He later wrote, “I diarized that the black bear was becoming more predatory and the grizzly remaining mainly defensive.”

He continued, “Put simply, blacks were starting to preferentially ‘hunt’ small livestock, domestic pets, and humans. Grizzlies were protecting their territory, young, and food, but certainly, on occasion, killing a human. The key word here is ‘hunt.'”

Bates acknowledges that many other wildlife experts feel differently, however, after 34 years, he’s only speaking from experience.

Perhaps securing your crawl space from bears isn’t such a bad idea after all.