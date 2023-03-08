Behemoth Tennessee Black Bear is Largest Ever Recorded in State

By their photos and documentation, this Tennessee black bear harvested by Mike Rosen is by far the largest in state history.

Here in Tennessee, we’re all about fishing and deer hunting records. Official documentation of anything else, however, is hard to come by. There are no state records kept for black bears harvested, so when it comes to identifying the largest of our bears on record, we have to take hunters and hunting organizations at their word.

In the case of the bear harvested by Mike Rosen and his Woodsviking Outdoors hunting party, there’s ample photographic evidence (the same kind used actively in state records) to support their claim. And it is a truly titanic bear – by far the largest ever recorded in Tennessee and one of the biggest American black bears I’ve come across.

Largest Back Bear in Tennessee State History

The largest black bear ever harvested in Tennessee weighed 735 pounds living. When dressed, which took a team of several men, the bear weighed 660 pounds. These are truly exceptional numbers for an American black bear.

Reported Weight: 735 pounds living, 660 pounds dressed

Harvested by Mike Rosen & team in Vonore, TN in October 2021

“State record black bear in Vonore, TN. Woodsviking Outdoor member Mike Rosen and his members from TBBA brought down this giant over the weekend.” – Woodsviking Outdoors

The hunt, report, and numbers come courtesy of Woodsviking Outdoors’ own documentation. But the hunter responsible for the killing shot, Mike Rosen, would further clarify with important weights and photographs as part of the state’s TNDeer.com community.

“I drew the lucky horse shoe that day,” Rosen comments of his Tennessee black bear harvest. Which is an understatement.

Eastern Black Bears are Now the Largest in the U.S.

American black bears (Ursus americanus) typically weigh in the range of 100 to 400 pounds. Most males (boars) are exceptionally larger than females. In modern Appalachia, boars regularly exceed 500 pounds. Any black bear pushing 600 pounds around Tennessee is exceptional. But 700 to 900 pounds? That’s the weight of a rare behemoth and true record holders.

According to yearly scientific surveys, North Carolina now has the largest black bears in the United States. Per ECU’s historical libraries, the largest recorded black bear ever harvested in North Carolina was a whopping 880 pounds.

“The state black bear record, and perhaps the world record, was broken in November, 1998, when Coy Parton killed an 880-pound bear near Vanceboro in Craven County. The bear exceeded the old state record by 160 pounds,” cites Wildlife in North Carolina, Vol. 63 Issue 2, Feb 1999, p34.

Both this North Carolina and our Tennessee bruin are Eastern black bears (Ursus americanus americanus), a subspecies of Ursus americanus. And as the subspecies balloons in size in NC, they’re bound to make their way east across the Smoky Mountains. Our Tennessee black bears will be far larger in the future as a result.

