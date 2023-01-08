Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania.

The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.

The black bear did not stay in the Catskills, however. Instead, it walked a staggering 140 miles to northeast Pennsylvania. And it sadly met its fate on Dec. 26 along State Route 11 near Danville and Northumberland. The Pennsylvania Game Commission shared the bear’s story in a Jan. 6 Facebook post.

As the commission wrote, after the driver struck the animal, local police were called to the scene to recover the body. Officers noticed that the bear was tagged, so they contacted the commission.

Deputy State Game Warden responded and soon realized that the tag was not from PA. Instead, it was from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. After calling the conservation, wardens learned the bear’s history.

Some Black Bears Journey Hundreds of Miles to Find Food or Establish New Territories

It isn’t unheard of for black bears to travel great distances, according to the commission. The animals need to relocate when food sources dry up or become scarce due to extra competition. They most often move in the fall when bears are eating more food to prepare for hibernation or in the spring when yearlings begin leaving their families.

Between 2010 and 2012, the commission completed the Urban Bear Study to learn more about the predators after their population exploded and became a nuisance in residential areas. During the study, researchers collared multiple animals and watched their movements.

What they found was that a few bears had to travel extreme distances to establish new territories or find more plentiful food sources.

Most bears never left their relatively small home radius that ranged from 9.9 square miles to 54 square miles. But three animals trekked much further than the New Albany bear. A two-year-old male walked 400 miles, a one-year-old female walked 700, and another two-year-old male traveled 750 miles.

The study also found that moving bears had a high mortality rate along roadways, especially as they made their way through urban areas. Black bears walking through densely populated regions had a found times higher rate of death by motor vehicle collisions.