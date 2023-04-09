Beloved Black Bear Takoda Dies Suddenly at Oregon Zoo

“Takoda brought so much joy. He was the life and spirit not only of the group of black bears but also the care staff,” offers Oregon Zoo’s Great Northwest Area lead Travis Koons.

Oregon Zoo is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Takoda, their cherished bear who passed away during a routine health check last Friday. The teen-aged bear went into cardiac arrest while under anesthesia, and staff performed CPR for over 30 minutes. Tragically, they were unable to revive him. His loss has left the entire zoo community in shock.

“It is just devastating for the zoo staff and really the entire zoo community,” Koons adds via the Zoo’s statement. Ample adorable videos of Takoda, who has gone viral in the past, keep his joyous legacy alive:

Takoda, an 11-year-old black bear, cooled off in a tub at Oregon Zoo, Portland, as record temperatures hit the state. pic.twitter.com/K1xmO5UPNi — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2021

Takoda’s journey to the Oregon Zoo was one of resilience and hope. He arrived in 2010 after being orphaned as a cub in Montana. At the time, he was in a severe state of starvation and dehydration, weighing less than 3-pounds. The zoo staff nursed him back to health, and over the years, he became an integral part of the Oregon Zoo as am ambassador for the black bear species.

In his early years at the zoo, Takoda astounded staff and visitors with his impressive tree-climbing skills – a hallmark of the American black bear (Ursus americanus). He would scamper up a towering 50-foot Douglas fir to nibble on new growth, much to the delight of his three bear companions who awaited any tasty morsels he dropped.

As Takoda grew older, he developed a fondness for lazing in his 300-gallon tub (above). “He loved splashing around in his tub,” Koons adds. “He was spunky, amazingly smart and an incredible, fun-loving individual.”

Three Black Bears Survive Takoda at the Oregon Zoo

Takoda was one of four bears in Oregon Zoo’s Black Bear Ridge. A close companion of his, Cubby, survives Takoda alongside Tuff and Dale.

Cubby was born at the Chahinkapa Zoo in North Dakota. He was transferred to the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2003, then came to Oregon Zoo in May of 2010. “Cubby was named Oregon Zoo’s Father of the Year in 2011 after ‘adopting’ Takoda that year, a behavior rarely seen in male black bears in the wild,” the zoo cites on their website.

Tuff was born on a private breeder’s property in Missouri. He was illegally sold before being confiscated by state officials. Tuff would then transfer to the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2003, and arrived at the Oregon Zoo in May of 2010.

Dale, the exhibits resident female, was found orphaned as a cub in Minnesota in 2001. Having close interactions with humans as a cub, she could not return to the wild. She then came to Oregon Zoo in May 2010 from Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.

Today, Oregon Zoo’s black bears live in Black Bear Ridge. Each enjoys a diet of red meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, fresh greens, and omnivore chow.

For more on American black bears in the wild, see our National Parks Journal BearWise entry next.