Beloved climber dies after Grand Teton National Park fall

Climber and engineer Braydan Duree of Kuna, Idaho, succumbed to significant injuries during a 40 to 50 foot fall in Grand Teton National Park.

On Thursday, July 20, Duree was climbing the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton with two climbing partners when he fell. Park rangers would respond to his location inside the national park. However, Duree “succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Both of his climbing partners survive.

“Braydan was one of the most professional and personable engineers I’ve ever worked with, and a family man through and through. Devastating news,” offers C.C., a coworker of the deceased, on Twitter.

Condolences to the loved ones of Braydan Duree of Kuna. He was in the Owens Chimney on his way up the Grand Teton. #Idaho https://t.co/0OV2JwKWTn pic.twitter.com/2NWmKN3SGv — Sisyphus Idaho (@Sisyphus43) July 21, 2023

Duree’s body was short-hauled from the location and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. His climbing partners were also flown from the scene to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows.

Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Braydan Duree’s family and friends.

Note from the park: Short-haul is a technique where an individual or gear is suspended below a helicopter on a 150 to 250 foot rope. This method allows rescuers more direct access to an injured party, and it is often used in the Teton Range, where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain.

Multiple National Park Deaths Highlight Importance of Recreation Safety

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area visitor Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, a 36-year-old male from Cincinnati, Ohio, also died recently after a 50-foot cliff jump into that national park’s Lake Powell.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approx. 11:43 a.m., the National Park Service (NPS) Glen Canyon Communications Center would receive a 911 call reporting a possible cliff jumping fatality. Ehrnschwender was recreating one-quarter mile south of Buoy 89 on Lake Powell in Kane County, Utah.

In this remote area around 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam, “Witnesses reported observing a person cliff-jump from a height of approximately 50 feet, who then failed to resurface,” officials cite in their media release.

An initial hasty search followed, but Ehrnschwender could not be found. It wasn’t until Friday, July 21, that the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team found his body. Divers recovered his body at approximately 10:20 a.m. in around 30 feet of water.

Grand Teton National Park Climbing Safety

As the national park explains, “Traveling in the mountains brings inherent risk.”

These risks include: lightning, rockfall, avalanches, crevasses, and extreme weather conditions (even during the summer months). “Competent technique, experience, safety equipment, physical fitness, and good judgement are essential to preventing or minimizing the chances of an accident.”

The following climbing safety may also save your life: