Beloved Giraffe Fractures Neck on Zoo Gate, Dies

A New York zoo is mourning the loss of their beloved Masai giraffe, Parker, who died from a neck fracture after getting trapped in the gate of his enclosure.

Zoo officials found the 6-year-old giraffe inside the Animals of the Savanna Building at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester. Despite their best efforts and immediate response, veterinary personnel was unable to save him from the grisly injury.

Parker reportedly attempted to wriggle himself free after his neck became trapped in the gate of his enclosure, fracturing his neck in the process. According to zoo superintendent Steve Lacy, there was no way to predict this tragedy. The Seneca Park Zoo uses standard enclosures for its animals. Parker’s death was nothing more or less than a freak accident.

“The possibility of this kind of event happening was unforeseen and unprecedented,” Lacy said in a statement. “The gate structure, installed in 2018, is a standard giraffe enclosure feature and is used in a number of accredited zoos around the country.”

Following Parker’s death, the zoo notified the gate’s manufacturer of the horrific tragedy. However, there have been no reports of similar incidents from any zoos using the same type of gate.

The Seneca Park Zoo is currently working with the US Department of Agriculture and the Association of Zoos. Together, they hope to introduce a gate modification that will protect their other majestic residents from suffering the same fate as their Masai giraffe.

Parker’s Accident Marks the Second Giraffe Death in NY Zoo in Less Than a Year

Parker, who arrived in Rochester in 2018, was the New York zoo’s only adult male Masai giraffe. Upon his arrival, he was paired with female Masai giraffes Kipenzi and Iggy in hopes of producing offspring.

In the years to come, Parker fathered two male calves. Olmsted, who he had with Iggy, was his first. His second, sadly, was an unnamed calf born to Kipenzi who was euthanized shortly after birth. Veterinary personnel did everything they could to save the newborn. Ultimately, however, a congenital abnormality of his left front fetlock joint left them with no choice but euthanasia.

Zoo veterinarian Chris McKinney said the three surviving giraffes at Seneca Park Zoo are being closely monitored, just as they were after the death of the calf. Like any animal, giraffes aren’t immune to grief. “Any major event can certainly affect them,” McKinney explained.

“This is a tragedy for the Seneca Park Zoo community,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “From the staff who cared for and loved Parker, to the Zoo guests and members who had their visits brightened by Parker’s presence, we are all grieving this tremendous loss.”

The Seneca Zoo encourages those who enjoyed visiting Parker to celebrate his life by sharing pictures and memories on the Zoo’s social media pages. The Zoo Society will also host a Facebook fundraiser, the profits of which will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.