Beloved Glacier National Park Ranger Dies at 102

A legend of his own time, Glacier National Park Ranger Lyle Ruterbories has died two months before his 103rd birthday.

None could ask for a more remarkable life. Lyle Ruterbories was, and will forever remain, one of the eldest rangers to ever serve as part of the U.S. National Park Service. Local Glacier National Park trade, Daily Inter Lake, reports that Ranger Ruterbories passed away on December 13, 2022, at “102 and 10 months old.”

Both Lyle and his wife, Marge, became fixtures of Glacier’s Kintla Lake over the 20th and 21st centuries. The couple began volunteering in the park all the way back in 1987. Then, Ranger Scott Emmerich asked the Ruterbories to become officially involved at Kintla Lake in 1991. Lyle would become the ranger at Kintla, and Marge took on the role of campground host.

From then on, both proved the perfect stewards for Glacier National Park. Marge lived a full life, passing away at age 87. Lyle would continue his duties at Kintla, and didn’t retire until the age of 97. He only did so, however, “because he came down with pneumonia after he got a tooth infection at the end of the season,” DIL cites.

Remembering Glacier National Park Ranger Lyle Ruterbories

In his remarkable career with Glacier, Ranger Lyle made an indelible mark on countless visitors. Accounts of his kindness, fortitude, and vigor-despite-his-age now live on, as seen in this touching account and photo of Lyle from visitor Jon Lott:

“This is Lyle Ruterbories, a park ranger at Glacier National Park. Lyle is 97 years old and can still lift logs, take care of the place, and move with the speed of a much younger man,” Jon wrote of Lyle during what would become the last year of his active career in Glaicer.

“He and I split logs for my firewood and I was privileged to wield his axe in the campground. We spoke only for about 20 minutes, but he clearly had a diverse and amazing life, traveling all around the great American Midwest,” Jon continued. “He is probably the oldest employee of the National Parks, and is probably the oldest person I’ve ever spoken to, but the man can still split rails like nobody’s business. One of the other campers said, ‘he’s a living testament to the active life.'”

Indeed, DIL cites that Ranger Lyle would often hike Glacier National Park’s “loop” in a single day while on patrol. This path, which travels from Kintla up and over Boulder and down into Brown passes to the head of Bowman Lake, is an astounding 20 mile loop. And Lyle would tackle the thousands of feet in elevation gain and loss with the vigor of a man a third his age.

“Any time I meet someone, I’m not my age, I’m their age,” he remarked in one of the many interviews of his near-unparalleled career. And he truly loved not only Glacier National Park, but these visitors, too.

“Marge called it heaven on earth… That’s the reason I come back. The people make it special.”

Rest in Peace, Ranger Lyle, and thank you.