Beloved Rescue Alligator, Chester, Dies After 20 Years in Captivity in Florida

One of the largest alligators in Gatorland, a Florida wildlife preserve, has died after two decades in the park.

Affectionately named Chester, the 12-foot, 500-pound alligator was the park’s first rescue gator, Mark McHugh, Gatorland president and CEO, explained in a memorial video dedicated to the beloved reptile.

Estimated to have been born in the early 1960s, Chester spent his early years in the wilds of Tampa. As human development expanded, however, the enormous gator became a problem for the city’s ever-growing population. By the time 2002 rolled around, Chester had received so much food from his human neighbors that he grew aggressive.

“Although they were well-intentioned, they were actually conditioning Chester to think that people are food and everything around people is also food. That’s where he starts to lose his natural fear of humans,” McHugh said.

Unfortunately, the Florida alligator’s growing boldness among humans led to many Tampa residents losing their dogs to Chester’s bone-crushing bite. Finally, Gatorland requested permission to trap and keep Chester – an unprecedented plea, as regulations at the time barred zoos and wildlife parks from adopting animals from the wild.

“That law was created back in the 1950s when alligators were endangered, and I guess they thought that we’d be running all over the state grabbing alligators and throwing them in our pond,” McHugh explained. “That just wasn’t the case.”

As Chester was classified as a “nuisance” alligator, Florida law would typically call for his euthanasia. Instead, he found a new home in Gatorland. This was not only a life-saving measure for Chester but a positive shift for nuisance gators across the Sunshine State. Since his 2002 adoption, hundreds of alligators have been saved from euthanasia through similar routes.

Chester the Alligator Got His Own ‘Bachelor Pad’ in the Florida Preserve

When Chester first arrived at Gatorland, officials placed him with other Florida alligators in a group enclosure. It wasn’t long, however, before competition grew, forcing them to move the grumpy gator to his own “bachelor pad,” where he quickly became a highlight for guests.

“Chester just liked being by himself, lying in his pond, sitting up on the grass just letting food fall out of the sky all around his head. He thought that’s how a big gator should live,” McHugh said.

With a healthy diet and a relaxed, solitary life, Chester’s already impressive size nearly doubled. On a sign next to his home, Gatorland explained to guests that he was 1,000 pounds and 13.5 feet in length.

After a long and happy 20 years of Chester endearing both workers and visitors to him with his lovable crabby nature, the alligator passed away peacefully in his sleep. He climbed onto his favorite rock to bask in the sun, dozed off, and simply never woke up.

“Chester climbed out onto his favorite sunny spot. We were sure excited to see him up there. So we left him up there that afternoon just to soak up the sunshine,” McHugh said. “When we came back that evening, Chester had passed peacefully.”