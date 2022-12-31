Best Footage Ever Captured of the Titanic Shows Shockingly Close Look at Sunken Wreck

A recent voyage to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean has captured the best-ever footage of the 1912 Titanic shipwreck.

Ocean Gate Expeditions filmed the “shockingly close” video with 8K underwater technology. According to the company’s president, Stockton Rush, the “amazing detail” seen in the footage will help marine archaeologists study the vessel’s rate of decay. And it will teach marine biologists about the creatures living in and around the wreckage.

The 882.5 feet long luxury cruise liner was built at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland. At the time, it was the largest ship ever constructed and included a series of compartment doors that could close if the bow was breached. Because of that and a few other state-of-the-art features, it was considered absolutely unsinkable.

History has, of course, proven that claim to be untrue. On its main voyage, the RMS Titanic hit an iceberg while traveling around 30 miles per hour. Some have speculated that the bow section hit the ocean floor only six minutes after impact. The rest of the ship followed over the course of 2 hours and 40 minutes. And out of the 2,240 people aboard, 1,500 died.

Researchers Couldn’t Easily Reach the Wreckage Because of its Location

The massive ship now rests 12,500 feet underwater. And that extreme depth has made it extremely difficult for researchers to properly investigate its wreckage until now.

“I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the portside anchor,” Rory Golden, a Titanic expert at OceanGate Expeditions, said in a press release.

“I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives. And I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail. It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn’t as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies,” he continued.

A team of five traveled to the ship in the world’s only deep-diving carbon fiber submersible called Titan. A spokesperson with OceanGate told Insider that NASA helped design and engineer the vessel.

As the Titan explored the Titanic, it also captured the “most amazing” clips of the single-ended boiler that helped identify the wreck in 1985. It also caught images of a crane that handled a 15-ton anchor and a shackle that was once attached to the ship’s main mast.

“Later in the video, you see three round structures along the inside of the railing,” shared PH Nargeolet, an experienced Titanic diver. “These are the triple fairleads that were used to feed the docking ropes to the bollards on shore to secure the ship to the dock when the Titanic was at port.”

OceanGate Expeditions is planning a follow-up trip in May of 2023 to capture more in-depth footage of the famous wreck.