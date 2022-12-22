Big Basin Redwoods State Park Reopens With 4 Miles of New Trails

California State Parks officials have announced this week that the Big Basin Redwoods State Park is reopening. And, the officials say, the park will be even bigger and better as it will reopen with an extra four miles of trails and roads on Friday, December 23.

With these impressive updates to the popular California State Park, visitors to Big Basin Redwoods State Park can explore newly renovated trails, check out paths along the sea and enjoy dog-friendly activities.

Additional Trails Will Be Opening Sometime In The Next Month Note Big Basin Redwoods State Park Officials

According to officials at the California state park, the first mile of Sunset Trail is still under construction. However, it will be opening as soon as next month.

On top of this, visitors to the park can take advantage of about 20 miles of fire roads designed for multi-use purposes. These roads are part of the park’s core areas and are often used for hiking and biking.

“We are pushing to reopen fire-damaged trail segments in Big Basin as they are safely reconstructed,” notes Chris Spohrer. Spohrer, who serves as the Santa Cruz District Superintendant notes that officials hope that these updates will help them to welcome “more visitors in 2023.”

Park Visitors Can Explore Other Freshly Renovated Areas In The State Park

Officials note that tourists enjoying the Big Basin Redwoods State Park can now explore the newly renovated Meteor Trail. This trail offers a tourist-favorite segment of skyline-to-sea trails. It also is offering dog-friendly access for hikers along the first mile of the north escape road.

Big Basin State Park reopened to the public this past summer in July. Since then over 16,000 park-goers have visited the popular park via online reservations. These online reservation accommodations will continue to be available for park visitors. These reservations are required in order to guarantee access to the limited parking available in the trail areas. They will allow visitors guaranteed access to the newest trail segments.

“We’re committed to supporting new ways to grow public access at Big Basin,” says Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks Executive Director Bonny Hawley.

“And we’re proud to partner with the State Parks on this program,” Hawley adds.

These new expansions to the park’s trails mark a restoration milestone. This comes as projects continue completion along Big Basin’s popular hiking loops. Furthermore, these updates are allowing hikers immediate access to the park headquarters once again.