Big Bend National Park Visitor Dies on Pinnacles Trail

The 56-year-old male was hiking with a scout troop in Big Bend when he began experiencing chest pains and collapsed.

On Saturday, February 18 at approximately 1:15 PM, Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance, the park cites in their Sunday media release. A 56-year-old male was experiencing chest pains on the Pinnacles Trail. Tragically, he would not survive.

“Friends hiking with the visitor immediately began CPR and continued with the help of bystanders and park volunteers until rangers arrived on scene with an AED,” Big Bend explains. “Unfortunately, all attempts to revive the patient were unsuccessful.”

The man, who’s name is not yet public, was hiking the well-known trail with a scout troop.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” offers Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

The Pinnacle Trail winds through the forest in the Chisos Mountains. Big Bend National Park. (Photo credit: NPS media release/CA Hoyt)

Located in one of Texas’ most remote and wild areas, safety is paramount in Big Bend National Park. Extreme heat and desert conditions can be straining any time of year. Enjoying the magnificent open spaces of Big Bend requires keeping safety a priority as a result.

Safety is Paramount in Big Bend National Park

The area can be one of the most dangerous in North America if allowed. As the park cites, a wide-brimmed hat, comfortable clothing and sturdy walking shoes or boots are necessary for anyone planning to explore the area. All of the above should be worn at any time of year.

Wear clothing that protects from the sun, then avoid activity during midday

Always carry plenty of water! (at least one gallon per person, per day)

Always wear sunscreen regardless of time of year

In winter, prepare for any weather with their clothing, as temperatures vary from below freezing to above 80 degrees Fahrenheit

Heat stress is a leading cause of death in U.S. national parks. Crucially, Big Bend is a desert park. May through September temperatures over most of the park reach 100+ degrees by late morning, and reach exceedingly dangerous levels until long after sunset. Hikers should stay off trails in the afternoon, regardless of time of year.

As Big Bend explains, “Exploring desert and mountain country on foot requires both mental and physical preparation. Trails vary from well maintained in the Chisos Mountains to primitive and barely visible in the desert. Plan hikes within your ability.”

To ensure a safe trip, see our Big Bend National Park Safety: Crucial Tips for a Safe, Successful Big Bend Adventure before visiting the park. Stay safe out there, Outsiders.