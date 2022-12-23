Bighorn Sheep Disease Being Studied in Death Valley National Park

Researchers are hoping that a new study on bighorn sheep living in Death Valley National Park will help them understand how diseases are spread through the animal’s struggling populations.

The federal government currently has bighorn sheep listed on the United States Endangered Species List. In the world, there are around 70,000 living. And in the States, there are only about 950. Scientists say that diseases are the biggest threat to the waning numbers.

“Bighorn sheep were exposed to new diseases when domestic sheep and goats were brought into the west,” Death Valley officials said in a press release. “Some diseases are common and relatively minor in domestic sheep and goats, yet can be deadly for bighorn sheep.”

Researchers believe that some herds may be adapting to the threats better than others. And if they can determine how those animals are gaining protection, they could possibly help other herds in the future.

Most desert bighorns live their entire lives inside a single mountain range. But some animals will wander to mate, which is important for genetic diversity. However, those rams and ewes can also carry illnesses to the other herds.

Scientists Tagged 60 Bighorn Sheep For the Ongoing Study

How each herd socializes also varies. Some will continuously interact with lone travelers while others stay isolated. And researchers at Oregon State University believe those behaviors impact how the animals’ immune systems have evolved. It would make sense that more social groups have become resistant to certain diseases over time.

So OSU has formed a partnership with the National Park Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to figure out exactly how that theory may be playing out.

The study has already commenced. And Death Valley parkgoers may have noticed the work if they saw bighorn sheep dangling from helicopters in late November and early December. That sight was part of an effort to capture 60 sheep and carry them to lower grounds so biologists could do their work.

During that time, they collected various disease, immune, genetic, and microbiome samples from the animals before marking each one with a GPS tracking collar.

Those collars will help the researchers follow every move the animals make. That way, they will have an accurate understanding of how large each heard in the park is and where they move throughout the year. Once completed, teams should be able to hone in on all the challenges bighorn sheep are facing, which include not just disease but also human conflict and climate change.