Bird Rescued in Colorado After Getting Stuck In Pond Too Small for It To Takeoff

An avian visitor to a small body of water in Colorado needed help to get back up in the air. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer had to rescue the water-faring bird. It turns out the common loon lacked a long enough runway to take back off.

According to Out There Colorado, a common loon was found stranded on a little pond and it required some assistance. Loons typically need at least 30 yards up to a quarter mile of surface water in order to gain enough speed to get airborne. When the birds don’t have that much room on top of the water to flap their wings, they can get stuck. Luckily this was something that wildlife officials knew when they found this loon struggling to fly away from a small body of water outside the town of Gunnison.

Wildlife officer Nick Gallowich was able to secure the bird in a crate. The loon was then translocated to Blue Mesa Reservoir, a much larger body of water with ample room for the bird to get airborne once again and continue its migration southward.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Officer Helps Bird Stuck On Pond

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of the loon and a brief update. This thread of Tweets on one of their regional accounts details the story:

“Lost loon rescue coming your way! A common loon isn’t exactly a common sighting in Gunnison. But migrating common loons occasionally land on wet highways or parking lots, mistaking them for rivers and lakes. Then, they become stranded.

Loons need a long runway of 30 yards to a quarter mile for takeoff as they flap their wings and run across the top of the water to gain enough speed for liftoff. This lost loon was found last week in Gunnison and needed some help getting to a large body of water.

CPW wildlife officer Nick Gallowich was able to pick it up and took it to Blue Mesa Reservoir for release. Now, it will have plenty of room for takeoff to resume its winter migration to the Gulf of Mexico. Safe travels!

We don’t speak fluent common loon, but hopefully, it was as happy in this release video as we were.“

The loon was able to grab a quick snack prior to flying away, as photos show the bird with a fish in its beak shortly after being turned loose on Blue Mesa Reservoir.

We don't speak fluent common loon, but hopefully it was as happy in this release video as we were. pic.twitter.com/1VOXWDRK5p — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) December 15, 2022

Another Bird In Need Of Assistance

This isn’t the only example of a bird getting stuck and needing some assistance to make recent headlines. Just a few days ago in Kentucky, a black vulture had been stuck in a 100-foot-tall tree for six days. The bird was freed from its predicament by tree service workers. It was then moved to a rehabilitation facility for wild raptors in need of aid.