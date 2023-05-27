Bison displays warning behavior, spares Yellowstone ‘touron’

Our great North American bison communicate agitation and discomfort in a multitude of ways, and this Yellowstone “touron” got all the warning signals.

Or close to it, anyway. May 24 footage from shocked Yellowstone National Park visitor and photographer Mary Ann Kennedy shows an older white male coming within inches of a bison. And of course, he’s holding a camera which could’ve covered this distance for him.

After approaching the herd, a young bison steps out to confront him. This visitor is entirely too close, so the cow lets him know it by raising her tail. Raising the tail is one of the most prominent ways bison posture and communicate their agitation to one another.

This tourist is blissfully unaware of this and the other warning signs on display, however. There is certainly an alternate reality out there where this guy was headbutted into non-existence. He remains unharmed, though his license plate was sent to park authorities for breaking the law.

For the rest of Yellowstone’s visitors, though, seeing these waring signs in bison is a solid learning opportunity. Give Kennedy’s video a watch below, then we’ll break down the typical posturing behavior of bison:

“This touron got lucky. This bison is still pretty young, If that was an older bull he would have most likely been knocked into timbuktu‼️ Please keep at least 25 yards from wildlife, there is absolutely no reason to be this close, do you really need a pic up into bison nostrils⁉️ The tourons license plate was sent over to the park along with this video. Tail up means: 1) the bison is going to use the restroom OR 2) the bison is about to kick your ass! Or BOTH!!” Tourons of Yellowstone

Bison Posturing: Warning signs and agitation behavior

North American bison (bison bison) will posture when sensing potential threats. This can be bull vs bull during the rut (mating season). Or it can be a strange human approaching from a Yellowstone boardwalk.

Posturing, as a term, refers to the body language and physical positioning that an animal adopts to convey a particular message or intent. Most often, the term is used to signify agitation or aggressive intent, as this is most important for us humans to recognize.

Here are some common warning behaviors exhibited by North American bison:

Head Displays: Bison often raise their heads high in the air, positioning their horns forward. This is a warning signal, as is a bobbing of the head.

Tail Signals: When bison are disturbed or threatened, they raise their tail as straight up as it will go. This looks highly unnatural and is an unmistakable sign of agitation. Flicking or swift motion of the tail can follow.

Vocalizations: Bison produce multiple vocalizations to express warning. Low-frequency grunts, snorts, and growls all communicate agitation or alert.

False Charges: Bison also perform false or mock charges as a warning display. This involves running toward a perceived threat and abruptly stopping or veering off before making contact. It is, in every sense, a bluff worth heeding. False charges are meant to intimidate and deter rather than obliterate. But if the threat doesn’t respond, a true charge can follow.

Back in January, a similar incident was filmed that shows a bison’s false charge towards visitors that are entirely too close. Watch it at the link above for a look at this behavior.

These majestic giants may also use dust bathing as a warning display. They will also ripple their skin and muscles as they tense up – a sure sign of stress. And like so many other animals, they will also urinate, defecate, or both when attempting to deter a threat. The young cow in this May 24 footage does exactly that.

In total, she uses a tail signal, head display, and defecation to tell this “touron” he is entirely too close to her herd. Other bison won’t tolerate so many signals being ignored, however.

