Bison goring in Theodore Roosevelt National Park leaves woman severely injured

The Minnesota woman was last reported to be in “serious but stable condition” following the bison goring in the national park’s Painted Canyon.

As Theodore Roosevelt National Park (THRO) official report, the woman, a visitor from Minnesota, was “severely injured by a bison” in Painted Canyon on Saturday, July 15.

“At about 11:00 a.m. MDT, park staff were notified of the incident, which took place at the Painted Canyon Trailhead. Park Rangers and Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the patient at the scene until she could be taken by ambulance to Dickinson for further medical care,” park officials explain.

She was then transported to a hospital in Fargo for further treatment. The bison goring left the THRO visitor with “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.”

This incident is still under investigation. Exact details are unavailable at this time. But the last report from the park cites she is “in serious but stable condition.”

“Staff send their sincere well wishes to her and her family as she continues to receive care and recover,” THRO offers in their media release this week.

‘Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild’

“Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans,” THRO continues.

As for why this goring may have occurred, bison are currently in rut, their mating season, across North America.This means bison from THRO’s North Dakota to Yellowstone’s Wyoming require extra caution.

A Yellowstone bison goring also resulted in ‘significant injuries’ to a woman’s ‘chest and abdomen’ this week in kind.

Bison and danger sign in Yellowstone National Park. (Photo courtesy of NPS / Jacob W. Frank, media release)

“Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time,” THRO states.

And please remember, Theodore Roosevelt National Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (the length of two full-sized busses) away from large animals at all times. This includes bison, elk, deer, pronghorn, and horses.

In the case of a bison approaching you, “turn around and go the other way. Avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.”

“National Parks are generally safe places and many people visit every year without incident,” park officials say. “But visitors must make themselves aware of potential hazards.”

For a safe and enjoyable visit, National Park staff is happy to assist with trip planning. Information is available at visitor centers and on individual park websites.

