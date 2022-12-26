Bison Reunited With Herd As Part of Re-wilding Project Backed By Leonardo DiCaprio

Actor and an all around legend, Leonardo DiCaprio is also a philanthropist with an interest in wildlife conservation. A re-wilding project he’s been supporting in England has been reintroducing European bison from Germany to a home in the British countryside. The first family group containing three females was relocated to their new home 5 months ago.

Daily Mail UK has more details about the project, including maps. But the small herd is now the first to roam, the area for over 6,000 years. They are now running wild in the county of Kent in South East England. The importation of the male buffalo was delayed due to import regulations. Bison were previously hunted to extinction in Great Britain as potentially long as 6,000 years ago.

The revolutionary plan calls for establishing a European bison herd in the forests of West Blean and Thorden Wood – between Canterbury and Herne Bay. The pouring down rain didn’t damper spirits, as the bull was reunited with the cows. As they gates slid open, the reunited herd excitedly sniffed, nuzzled, and ate together before scampering off into the forest.

Bison Being Reintroduced to British Countryside

The restoration of this bison herd was made possible by the Wilder Blean project. It’s a joint wildlife initiative between the Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust. Ranger Donovan Wright had his boots on the ground as the full herd hit the countryside together for the first time.

‘It was an incredible moment. The matriarch led the younger females into their new home, making a beeline for the sweet chestnut trees and tucking in right away,’ he said.

The three female bison were first moved to England in the summer. One of them then unexpectedly gave birth, and a calf was welcomed into the herd. Two months later the bison were released to roam over 123 acres.

The total cost of the project is more than $1 million. It’s being funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery Dream Fund with some additional support from Leonard DiCaprio. He’s plugged the re-wilding initiative with praise on social media several times, writing:

‘European bison are the continent’s largest land animal and were extinct in the wild a century ago.

“They are recovering through reintroduction projects across Europe. Recently three were released into the Kent countryside in Canterbury, becoming the first wild bison to roam in Britain for thousands of years.

‘The Wilder Blean project’s mission is let the animals’ natural behavior to nourish the commercial pine forest into natural woodland, allowing for new plants, insects, and wildlife to thrive in this habitat.”

The next phase of the project will including fundraising enough money to build corridor tunnels that will give the bison herd free range access to more than almost 500 additional acres.