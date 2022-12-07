Archeologists have possibly solved a mystery on a Florida beach recently. A shipwreck was uncovered by Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores, FL, and the best guess was it dated back centuries. The state brought in an archeological team from the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program on Tuesday. They may have solved the mystery of the Daytona Beach Shipwreck.

“It’s a wooden-hulled shipwreck. It was held together with wooden pegs and also with iron fasteners,” said Chuck Meide, who is the director of the Maritime Program. “If it was coming from the Caribbean it could have been fruit. It could have been lumber. If it was coming from the Gulf of Mexico, it could have been manufactured goods.”

Heaps of sand washed away in the storm, and the ship was revealed at low tide. Archeologists carefully worked around the ship, which was parallel in the sand. Before the team got there, many thought it was a pier or dock because of the way it was situated. The team uncovered about 20 feet of debris and found a wooden hull. They dated the ship back to the 1800s.

The team estimates the ship is 80 to 100 feet in length and 20 to 25 feet wide. They found the ribs of the ship, as well as ceiling planking and timbers. According to a report from WESH, there are no efforts to unearth the ship, as that would most likely destroy it. Rather, the archeologists are measuring and photographing it to document the details for posterity. The ship will be reburied at high tide, where it will stay forever.

While Florida Solves Beach Mystery, Mississippi River Drought Previously Exposed Shipwreck from 19th Century

When the Mississippi River was at its lowest, things started to appear from the water. An island that was previously inaccessible was suddenly part of the shore, human remains were uncovered, and one man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana discovered a 19th-century shipwreck.

Turns out, the ship had actually been discovered by archeologists 30 years prior. A bit of a letdown one might think, but it still made Louisiana resident Patrick Ford’s day. Initially, the discovery 30 years ago was too submerged to study properly, according to Mississippi State archeologist Chip McGimsey. So, this historic drought actually allowed archeologists to study the ship anew.

As for the island and the human remains found in the Mississippi River? Well, the drought gave residents near Cape Girardeau, Missouri a chance to finally try and scale Tower Rock. The dry river uncovered a stretch of land leading to the island, and residents tried their hands at climbing the huge landmark.

The human remains, meanwhile, were found in Clarksdale, Mississippi. They consisted of a lower jawbone, rib bones, and unidentified bone pieces that the Coahoma County Medical Examiner were investigating. They sent the bones to an anthropologist for study in October.