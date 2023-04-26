Bizarre spiny crab species discovered 7,000 feet deep in Caribbean Sea

Just when you thought deep sea creatures couldn’t get any stranger, in creeps the newest addition to the king crab family, a spiny monstrosity that more closely resembles a bundle of sticks than a living sea creature.

Worldwide, there are approximately 4,500 species of crab. The abundant arthropod comes in all shapes and sizes, from the minuscule pea crab, which grows no more than a few millimeters wide, to the Japanese spider crab, a colossal crustacean stretching a staggering 13 feet.

From fuzzy to spiky to neon in color, there’s no shortage of bizarre crabs in the world. As such, it’s difficult to point to one individual species and say, “yep, that’s the strangest.” But the newly discovered species of spiny king crab at least deserves an honorable mention.

The footage was shared by the E/V Nautilus, an exploration ship that uses remote-operated vehicles to explore previously unreachable parts of the deep ocean. The creepy crustacean lounges on deep-sea coral 7,000 feet beneath the surface in the Anegada Passage, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The expedition, which took place back in 2014, explored the Noroit Seamount within the Anegada Passage, as well as the Dog and Conrad seamounts. These surveys “enabled the first-ever characterization of the associated fauna, including deep-sea fishes, corals, and other invertebrates.”

Are All Spiny King Crabs So…Creepy?

As you might expect, the unsettling appearance of the spiny king crab drew a number of horrified comments online. “I absolutely hate this. But I wish them well, down there,” one user wrote.

“Cool. May it be left alone for eternity,” another said. “Why did we discover it? Put it back and let’s forget it exists,” added a third.

If you’re considering whether or not this spiny king crab is going to haunt your nightmares, you might be wondering – are they all this frightening?

Well…yes. For the most part, at least. Neolithodes, a genus of king crabs, is made up of spiny horrors with thorn-covered bodies and legs.

That said, the others at least somewhat resemble what we think of as crabs. The one discovered in the Anegada Passage, however, looks more like a mutant sea urchin than a crustacean.

To make them just a little creepier, neolithodes, or spiny king crabs, prefer frigid waters. The shallowest on record was discovered at 407 feet beneath the surface – and that was an anomaly.

Typically, they prefer far deeper, darker, colder waters ranging from 2,300 to 6,600 feet. The deepest on record? An astonishing 17,185 feet beneath the surface.

The good news is, if the spiny king crab is your new worst fear, you never have to worry about bumping into one. Without scuba gear, the average human can dive a maximum of 60 feet before suffering life-threatening consequences.