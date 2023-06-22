Black bear encounters shut down portion of Blue Ridge Parkway

Three reports of black bear encounters near Asheville, North Carolina in a short period of time have wildlife biologists and law enforcement rangers responding.

As black bear season continues, encounters and conflicts are on the rise. From wildly unusual bear sightings in Nashville all the way east to the Blue Ridge Parkway, bruins are wandering for food, mates, territory, and everything in-between.

And as the park notes, “The beginning of the Blue Ridge Parkway’s visitor season coincides with the early critical feeding season for bears.”

Visitor traffic on park trails and in park campgrounds is increasing in kind. At the same time, black bears are roaming their natural territory. This “has led to a series of recent human and bear encounters in several area across the 469-mile park,” officials cite in their media release.

The incidents:

Three events took place within close proximity during the end weeks of May into early June, the park says, on the Bull Mountain Trail near Asheville, North Carolina.

Several bear encounters have also been reported in campsites at Peaks of Otter Campground near Bedford, Virginia. There are currently no closures in this campground, however.

No injuries have been reported. But this concentration is enough to have wildlife biologists and law enforcement rangers enter caution mode. Campers should be sure to educate themselves before check-in with bear safety information, too.

Black bear closure in Blue Ridge Parkway active until June 30th:

Regardless, all of the above has Blue Ridge Parkway enacting a closure in hopes of avoiding an incident.

Temporary trail closure due to bear activity

Per 36 CFR Sec 1.5, an emergency closure to all use is now in effect for a .5-mi section of Mtns to Sea Trail in Bull Mtn area, from MP 381.3 to 381.8. Closure expected thru 6/30 due to reports of bear activity. The motor road remains open to all use. Blue Ridge Parkway

For those hoping to travel the parkway, the motor road in this area remains open to all use. But all visitors to the park should use extreme caution this time of year.

“Visitors are encouraged to be BearWise® when visiting bear country,” offers Blue Ridge Parkway Wildlife Biologist Tom Davis.

“These early season encounters are not out of the ordinary,” Davis clarifies. “However, we want to use them as an opportunity to remind visitors that their actions in the park can help keep themselves, other park visitors, and wildlife safe.”

Blue Ridge Parkway staff also want to remind park visitors and neighbors to:

Maintain situational awareness. If you encounter a black bear, back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave; or make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.

Keep dogs on a leash. Pets must be always on a leash no longer than 6ft while in the park. Leashes protect your dog from becoming lost, getting too close to others, and disturbing (or being disturbed by) wildlife.

Keep food out of sight. Mandatory food storage regulations are in effect in all park campgrounds, picnic areas and backcountry campsites. All food, coolers, utensils, cook stoves and other food items must be stored out of sight in a closed vehicle or in a bear proof food storage locker.

Please check the Parkway’s bear safety tips ahead of your trip.

If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, call (828) 298-2491. Or, stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

For more on how to be BearWise in black bear country, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.