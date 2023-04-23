Black Bear Euthanized After Biting 74-Year-Old Woman

The 74-year-old was walking her two dogs near her Avon home when the adult black bear attacked, biting her multiple times.

Black bear attacks remain rare, but as populations continue to expand and habituate to human areas across America, bear-human conflicts are becoming more common.

The victim, who’s name is being kept private, was attacked on the morning of Friday, April 21, 2023. Multiple outlets report the Connecticut resident was bitten on her arm and leg by an “aggressive” bear. The 74-year-old was able to walk away from the incident, then reach her home to call for help. While currently in hospital care, her injuries are described as non life-threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Local 12 News, authorities cite the bear “displaying aggression” before it attacked. Conservation officers and biologists were quick to respond and locate the sow (female).

“It didn’t take very long at all. She was still in the area. Our officers and our biologists got on scene very, very quickly and we were able to find her pretty quickly. She was about 12 years old, it’s really difficult to say,” Environmental Conservation Police public information officer Elise Bouthillier cites for Local 12.

‘Aggressive’ Black Bear Had 3 Yearlings Nearby

As for why the bear would attack an adult, black bears do regard humans as prey animals. They also see all dogs (regardless of size) as potential predators. Many black bear attacks/incidents that have occurred involve people walking their dogs, as was the case here.

The sow (female) also had her three offspring close by, Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, CT (DEEP) officials cite. Mother bears can and will act fiercely to protect any perceived threat to their young, which is another possible catalyst for this attack.

Since the black bear’s cubs were all advanced yearlings, as DEEP also cites, the decision was made to track, trap, and euthanize the sow. This means the yearlings (cubs of 1-2 years of age) were able to survive without the mother present, and DEEP officials could confidently remove the “aggressive” bear for public safety without endangering the three cubs.

The mother black bear was the second in the area to be euthanized in a week after multiple bear-home entries and now an attack.

Be BearWise & Bear Aware: ‘A lot of different things can arouse a bear’

“A lot of different things can arouse a bear,” Officer Bouthillier says. “It could have been just the general reaction that bears sometimes have to dogs, whether they’re [on leashes] or not. They view them more as they would a wild predator. So, you know, dog and coyote, to them really doesn’t make a lot of difference.”

Bouthillier also says it was this neighborhood’s trash collection day, a common attractant for bears. “So, there was certainly a lot of available food in the neighborhood. It could have been that she was taking advantage of tasty meals and just said, ‘I don’t want anybody near me when I’m getting my food’. So, it’s really hard to speculate at this point.”

As wildlife division director Jenny Dickson adds, “This is a really important reminder for folks to be bear aware. We have bears all across Connecticut right now. And it’s really important for everybody to think about the fact that we have to manage our garbage properly, that we have to make sure there aren’t attractants around that are going to bring bears closer to our yard.”

And “if you do see a bear in your yard, you take the time to try and scare it away. Don’t just let it be there… We’ve got to be responsible in how we live with bears. And doing that helps us protect our communities, as well,” Dickson concludes.

For more on how to live BearWise and be Bear Aware in black bear country, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.