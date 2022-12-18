Black Bear Hikes Insane Number of Miles to Return to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

How far would you walk to get home? For one bear, they trekked over 1,000 miles to return to their favorite national park. According to reports, six months ago, a female black bear, known as 609, had to be relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At the time, the bear caused massive destruction in the park, stealing people’s food from picnic tables and turning over trash cans.

Before officials transferred the bear to her new home, they fitted her with a tracking device collar to study her movements after they relocated her. She was then relocated to South Cherokee National Forest in Polk County, Tennessee. Officials also placed a GPS collar that tracked her movements as part of a study about relocated bears.

According to reports, the study’s goal was to help researchers better understand what happened to bears that they relocated outside of the park. Before the study, park officials believed a small population of relocated bears was hit by cars or killed. However, they believed that many of the creatures returned to their origin point.

“74% we weren’t sure what happened to them,” said Bill Stiver, a wildlife biologist at the park. Researchers have since put collars on bears for around four decades since the start of this study.

As for 609, she was less than 150 miles away from her starting point. However, the curious bear decided to go exploring.

The bear’s adventure would turn into a 1,000-mile trek through Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Somehow, she eventually made it back to the Great Smoky Mountains.

According to Stiver, this was one of the most bizarre bear movements he’d ever seen. “She never slowed down. She just kept on going,” he said.

Black bear gets hit by a car, but somehow manages to get back to her Smoky Mountain home

While on her mini-vacation, she was caught on camera venturing into a Georiga shopping mall. She was also spotted trying to open doors at various businesses and going through people’s trash. In addition, Stiver said a car hit her but she miraculously remained uninjured.

“This bear actually got hit by a car in Georgia, but it didn’t kill her,” said Stiver. Moreover, during her six-month odyssey, she garnered fans from all over.

Per reports from Lisa McInnis, a researcher at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, people sent her photos of 609 casually strolling in their neighborhoods in Anderson, South Carolina. At first glance, she immediately recognized the bear, saying that we live in a “very, very small world.”

According to officials at the GSMNP, 609’s trek is the longest distance the park has ever seen from a bear. Before, in 2020, another bear had walked around 215 miles.

However, Stiver wants people to know that relocation and euthanization are usually the last resort. “When bear’s behavior escalates to a certain level, there are not many options left, either move them or euthanize them and for years we have moved them,” Stiver said.