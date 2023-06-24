Black bear kills Arizona man in rare ‘predatory attack’

Steven Jackson, 66, was lounging on his property when the black bear attacked and killed him. His death is only the second recorded bear fatality in Arizona.

As the Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) confirms, 66-year-old Steven Jackson was attacked and killed by a “large adult male black bear” on the morning of Friday, June 16, 2023. Mr. Jackson was “sitting in a chair on his property” at the time of the attack.

Repeat attempts by neighbors to scare off the large bear and stop the attack were unsuccessful. Eventually, one neighbor was able to retrieve a firearm and fatally shoot the bear. By this time, the boar was “in the process of consuming” Mr. Jackson.

Recent necropsy results reveal a “healthy” 7- to 10-year-old adult male weighing 365 pounds. No rabies or other diseases were found in the animal.

The fatal encounter was “apparently unprovoked,” AZGFD says in kind. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and AZGFD would respond to 911 calls, and Mr. Jackson was found dead upon arrival.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Jackson’s family over today’s tragic incident,” offers Todd Geiler of Prescott, member of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. “This was an especially aggressive, unprovoked attack that reminds us that wildlife can be unpredictable.”

Mr. Jackson was in the process of building a home in the Groom Creek area south of Prescott, Arizona when he died.

“On behalf of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, and the entire staff of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, we offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time,” Geiler adds.

Harrowing reminder that black bears are predators

The black bear behavior on display marks this as a predatory attack and event. Further detail from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office states that Mr. Jackson was “dragged” about 75 feet down an embankment before the bear began consuming his body, further confirming predatory behavior.

American black bears (Ursus americanus) are the only bear species found in Arizona, and are very capable predators across their expansive North American range. Most commonly, people are injured by bears when the bear is searching for an easy food source such as trash or camp provisions.

Yet Mr. Jackson’s tragic death is a stark reminder that all bears instinctually view humans as prey animals. Not all bears are inclined to hunt large animals, but this fact remains.

Much like us, each bear is a unique individual and can display wildly different tendencies and behaviors. It is imperative that all wildlife be treated as wild in kind. And for any living in bear country, it is crucial to have protective measures in place at all times – especially when outdoors.

In total, 15 bear attacks have occurred on people in Arizona since 1990, AZGFD cites. Mr. Jackson’s death is the second fatal bear attack in the state since that year, which is when department/database tracking began. 2011 saw Arizona’s first recorded fatal bear attack in the Pinetop area.

Necropsy allows for negative rabies test

Importantly, the carcass of the large male black bear that killed Mr. Jackson was fully examined and tested for disease by the department’s veterinarian and wildlife health specialist, Dr. Anne Justice-Allen.

According to Dr. Justice-Allen, the 365-pound male bear was in good condition with no apparent signs of disease. This includes a negative rabies test as noted.

In order to test an animal for rabies, the animal must first be killed to access the brain stem. This bear’s brain stem was tested at the Arizona Department of Health Services state laboratory. The results were conclusively negative.

The state has only one case of a bear being positive for rabies, which took place in 1971. Still, ruling out this disease further confirms the predatory nature of this rare attack.

Examination of the bear’s stomach also found human remains “consistent with the injuries found in the victim,” the report reads. Yet the amount of body fat on the bear indicated it was in good nutritional condition.

Cause of death of this black bear is “multiple gunshot wounds” from attempts to stop the attack.

Please report all bear sightings in areas with human activity to AZGFD’s 24/7 dispatch center at 623-236-7201. In an emergency, call 911.

For state safety information, visit Arizona’s Living with Bears page.

Our How to Prevent Encounters and Deter an Attack also provides black bear safety from leading experts.

Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Mr. Jackson during this time.