Black Bear Sprints Across Homeowner’s Porch in Close Call: VIDEO

“His first reaction was, ‘Wait is that a bear? And is that bear coming towards me?'” the homeowner says of his son’s encounter with the black bear.

In their footage supplied to Ring by one of the company’s doorbell cameras, the Pennsylvania homeowners managed to capture the exact moment a local bear decided to storm up their front porch.

“The video is my son going down to his car. Our house is elevated, so the driveway is below a long flight of stairs. He was going to pick up his brother from work,” the homeowner describes of his son’s encounter.

“Much to my surprise,” they add, “we got to see the whole thing from start to finish. I was mortified when I first watched the video. Thank God my son is young and can react so quickly.”

This was no raging bruin or blood-thirsty wild animal as Newsweek reports of the “deadly carnivore,” however. Like the vast majority of black bears, this mid-sized bruin immediately bolted the other direction after spotting the human on his front porch. Not wanting any trouble, the bear disappears off the opposite side of the frame as fast as he appeared.

Still, walking out your front door only to spot a bear is about as startling as it gets. And the young man’s instinct to immediately return inside was 100% the correct thing to do:

“This is their time of year where they are hungry and they come onto people’s property,” the homeowner adds of their footage. And it certainly is one of those hungry bear seasons.

Springtime is when bears of colder climates like Pennsylvania emerge from their winter denning in search of food. If bears live close to urban areas, swiping the occasional trash can or bird feeder is by far the easiest score in a time when their natural food sources are still scarce.

And sure enough, the homeowners told Ring of a previous black bear encounter on their property in which their garbage was strewn across their driveway. They suspect the same bear is the one in their footage.

Whatever the case, living in bear country means bear-proofing your trash situation. Otherwise, your local bears will become habituated to the buffet you’re offering them – and then you actually can have a dangerous bear on your hands.

The vast majority of Pennsylvania is bear country, too. The state has one of the largest black bear populations in America, with the Pennsylvania Game Commission estimating at least 18,000 black bears living within. Every PA county has confirmed bear sightings, too, so it’s definitely wise to be living BearWise across the state.

