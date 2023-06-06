Black bear survives raging Yuba River rapids in harrowing footage

“No human could have survived that,” the Washington, California Fire Department says of the black bear’s incredible feat.

As the Yuba River continues to swell amid snowmelt, California officials are warning the public to not only stay out of the river – but stay away from it entirely. The Yuba has doubled its waters, resulting in extreme currents and deadly white water.

A video courtesy of Washington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Stewart shows why. No persons were harmed during the incident, but Stewart and onlookers at the Washington Hotel in Nevada County watched with baited breath as a local black bear got swept away in the current.

Stewart’s footage captures the bear entering the rapids with hopes of crossing. But his journey quickly takes a deadly turn. As the chief films from the back deck of the hotel, the bear submerges and struggles for minutes beneath the churning, ice-cold Yuba:

Originally posting the video to the fire department’s Facebook, Stewart’s video has prompted comments from concerned citizens. “Did he make it out of the water?” one asks.

Thankfully, the answer is a resounding yes. “He/she did. Shook like a dog and went looking for a picnic basket!” the dept. replies.

In a comment to ABC10, Stewart describes the bear as being roughly 300 pounds. But what kind of bear is it?

That’s a black bear surviving the Yuba River’s immense current

American Black bears (Ursus americanus) are the only extant ursine species in California, which makes for an easy identification of this bruin. Brown bears (which include grizzly bears) have been locally extinct in the state for over a century – despite the bear still being featured on the California flag.

This bear appears brown in color, however, which often leads to confusion. But many black bears are brown in color across the Western U.S. An increasing number of the species are born with a brown or cinnamon coat, with some even sporting blonde coloration.

California’s black bear population is thriving, too. Currently, the CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife estimates anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 live in the state. That’s a lot of bears.

As for the Yuba River, the Washington Volunteer Fire Department provides the following PSA regarding its flow as summer nears: