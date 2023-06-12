Black bear swims ‘from way out in the ocean’ to crowded Destin shore in rare footage

Filmed by local Chris Barron, the video shows a black bear swimming to shore as hundreds of onlookers try to figure out what’s happening.

“A bear just swam from way out in the ocean to shore in Destin. Insane,” Barron captions his viral footage, which has been viewed well over 2 million times on Twitter.

He was way out in the gulf,” Barron says. “Most of us thought it was a dog at first.” But the closer the bear came, the more obvious its species became.

Thankfully, the bear had no trouble exiting the Gulf of Mexico, or navigating the countless humans recreating the Breakers East area of Destin. And once the bruin was out of the saltwater, he “went off into the sand dunes by a condo,” Barron notes.

Still, a black bear emerging from the Gulf? That’s a true rarity. Black bears are prevalent in Florida, and are no strangers to the coastline. But this bear “came out of nowhere from pretty far out,” making this a truly incredible capture on Barron’s part.

The Unique Florida Black Bears

American black bears (Ursus americanus) are found across our continent. But in Florida, a unique subspecies, the Florida black bear, has emerged due to genetic isolation. In fact, they are specifically recognized as a threatened species by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The human development and infrastructure of Florida has caused intense habitat fragmentation. In short, black bears have very few places they can live or thrive in the state. And the ones that call it home have the evolved distinct genetic characteristics as a result. Typically, Florida black bears are smaller, slimmer, and shorter-haired than their northern counterparts.

Giants still walks these lands, though, as the FWC cites the largest Florida black bear on record at a whopping 760 pounds.

But in general, Florida’s male bears (boars) weigh between 250 to 350 lbs, FWC notes, with females (sows) being smaller. State biologists estimate that there are around 4,050 black bears presently. The species primarily inhabits forested areas like hardwood hammocks, swamps, and upland pine forests. Yet they’ve also adapted to the extensive coastal forested regions near the Gulf of Mexico.

In kind, they’re no strangers to shore life. At large, these bears are great swimmers, too.

Like the rest of their kin, Florida’s bears are generally shy and elusive, avoiding human contact. However, as human development continues to expand into their habitat, human-bear conflicts are on the rise.

This Destin beach encounter was not a conflict, thankfully, and simply a surprise. Black bears have been observed in the Gulf and ocean surrounding Florida for centuries. But now that millions of residents are equipped with cameras 24/7, these incidents are able to be filmed – and here we are.