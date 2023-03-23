Venomous Black Mamba Caught After Feasting on Kittens, an ‘Easy Meal’: PHOTO

A venomous black mamba was recently captured by a snake catcher after the “beast” of a reptile was spotted feasting on neighborhood kittens.

Professional reptile wrangler Nick Evans is used to the occasional frantic phone call, but this one caught him off guard. Answering the phone, he was greeted by a woman “screaming” and “shouting” about a “big black snake” in her neighborhood.

The woman explained that she had seen the snake before. She remembered it distinctly because she was horrified, the reptile was devouring local kittens. Before he ever saw the snake, he knew exactly what species it was: a black mamba.

Not only did the size and coloration give it away but kittens are among the species’ favorite snacks. An “easy, filling meal” for a snake as large as a black mamba, kittens are plentiful in the area, as the city’s suburban areas have large populations of feral cats.

The woman was appalled to see the massive snake gulping down kittens, but she knew better than to attempt to capture it herself. Native to her home of South Africa, black mambas are highly venomous. A single bite carries a fatality rate of 100 percent if left untreated.

Like other species of snake, even the venomous ones, black mambas typically hide from humans rather than attack. They will, however, attack if they feel provoked. And there’s no better way to provoke a snake than by stealing its dinner.

Once a mamba decides to attack, it can strike in a split second, the species capable of reaching speeds of up to 12.5 miles per hour, far faster than the average human’s running speed.

Black Mamba Attracted to Neighborhood by the ‘Smell of Kittens’

With neighbors panicking at the sight of the kitten-eating black mamba, the snake became spooked and disappeared from sight. Evans knew, however, that it wouldn’t go far – not with “the smell of kittens still there.”

As he predicted, the snake reappeared the very next day. “Unfortunately for me, it was in a massive woodpile, with a few bushes around it. Next to it was a shed full to the roof of things. And it was the hottest time of the day,” Evans said in a Facebook post.

Carefully moving the wood to unveil the mamba, the reptile wrangler finally caught a glimpse of the black behemoth. “It was massive!” Evans said. “Its body was so thick it barely fit in there. It was impossible to get tongs on it.”

It took a lot more gentle shifting of the wood, as the black mamba slithered further into the shadows each time the snake catcher spotted it, but he eventually managed to lift it from its clever hiding place. Out in the open, Evans saw the full size of the snake for the first time and was blown away.

A true “beast of a black mamba,” the snake stretched nearly 9 feet in length and weighed over 6 pounds. Gingerly placing the snake in his bag, Evans relocated it to a safe, natural space and released it back into the wild.