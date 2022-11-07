‘Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse: When, How to See the Last One Until 2025

Halloween may have passed, but something spooky will enter the skies later this week. In the early morning hours on Tuesday, November 8, the moon will turn into a deep, blood red, completing the last lunar eclipse we will see until 2025.

In order to watch the lunar eclipse, you’ll need to grab a jacket and find a good viewing spot at 12:02 a.m. Pacific time. At this point, the moon will enter the outer portion of the earth’s shadow, called the penumbra, and begin to dim. By 2:17 a.m. PST, the lunar eclipse will reach totality, meaning that the moon is completely within the earth’s shadow and will become a rusty red. It will remain this way until 3:42 a.m. PST. NASA recommends using a pair of binoculars or a telescope for full appreciation of the change.

“If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds,” the association also recommended.

For a full breakdown of the blood moon eclipse cycle, head to NASA’s schedule here.

Of course, the “blood moon” lunar eclipse is a completely natural occurrence. It’s nothing more than the earth, sun and moon aligning in perfect harmony, and as a result, the earth casts its shadow on the moon, creating that ominous red glow on our satellite. Despite the scientific explanation behind the phenomenon, thousands of lunatics still head outside to watch the moon make its transformation.

What the Last Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Could Mean for Watchers

Even if the red tint is just the earth’s shadow, you can’t help but feel an eery aura accompany a blood moon lunar eclipse.

“To me, the most significant thing about a lunar eclipse is that it gives you a sense of three-dimensional geometry that you rarely get in space — one orb passing through the shadow of another,” said Bruce Betts, the chief scientist at the Planetary Society, per the New York Times.

For some, this last lunar eclipse may be a bad omen because it happens to land on Election Day, making voters a bit more anxious as they head to the polls on Tuesday morning.

“The big issue here will be that it’s before Election Day,” said Andrew Fraknoi, an astronomer at the University of San Francisco. “I joke around that many people are so nervous about Election Day this year that maybe they’ll be up all night, and they can watch it.”

Before we had the science to explain the phenomenon, quite a few cultures all over the globe viewed the blood moon eclipse in a similar light.

“For many cultures, the disappearance of the moon was seen as a time of danger, chaos,” said Shanil Virani, an astronomer at George Washington University.

Meanwhile, others tend to see the blood moon eclipse in a much dreamier sense.

“The romantic way to look at it is that it’s kind of like seeing all the sunsets and sunrises on the Earth at one time,” Betts said.