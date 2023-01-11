Bloody Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Circus Tigers, Crowd Watches in Horror

A crowd of circus attendees recently watched in horror as two female tigers broke out in a bloody fight.

According to reports, the performance at Kislovodsk State Circus in Russia had to be called off as circus employees had to intervene and separate the two wild animals as they engaged in a brutal brawl. Circus trainers threw props at the tigers to get them to stop.

Horrific footage of the incident showed the terrifying moment a nine-year-old tiger named Gina went after fellow tiger Eru. Sadly, after Gina went after Eru, she was severely injured. Thankfully, she could pull herself onto a ring stool before passing out in front of attendees as she bled out from her wounds.

Now, veterinarians are working round the clock to save her life as the tragedy sparked an ongoing debate to ban circuses from using live animals in their performances.

Before she was rushed to the vet, hundreds of attendees, including parents and children, watched the intense battle play out for several minutes as the wounded animal’s trainers worked to get her into a cage.

Tiger tamers opens up about horrific moment animals went after one another

In addition, other tigers were also at the event but chose not to get in on the fight. Later, well-known tiger trainer Yaroslav Zapashny, from Moscow, who was performing that night, apologized for the tragic moment.

Additionally, circus experts alleged the oddly warm weather in the southern portion of Russia was a factor in why Gina may have been led to go after the fellow tiger.

“Today, a very fierce conflict broke out between two tigresses during my performance with predators,” said Zapashny. “One of the tigresses attacked another one.

He added: “To avoid terrible wounds me and my tamers started pulling them apart. Security guards behind the [safety] net got involved…They were pulled apart. One of the tigresses, unfortunately, has very serious wounds.

Zapashny added, “I express my apologies to the audience for such an incident. This is the first case in my experience. Fights happen, but such a fierce one was for the first time.”

The horrible big cat brawl came just a day after a lion attacked another famed circus trainer in Russia.

The wild animal “clawed and sank its teeth” into Alexey Makarenko during a performance. That performance was also in front of children and their parents.

His wife Olga Borisova, who also works as an animal trainer, “saved his life” by chasing away the predator when it forced him to the floor of the circus ring in the Black Sea resort, Sochi.

The incident also led to a massive influx of online calls in Russia to ban live animals in circuses.