Blue-Ringed Octopus Attached to Pet Toy Nearly Kills Dog

A simple mistake nearly turned deadly when a dog chased a highly venomous blue-ringed octopus attached to a toy his owner found at the beach.

The incident occurred when Australia resident Jesse Donnison was walking his beloved dog Otto along the shores of Blackwattle Bay in Glebe. As the pair made their way down the beach, Donnison noticed a pricy dog toy floating in the water.

Venturing into the surf, the man bent down and picked up the ball, excited for the hours of play he and Otto would soon enjoy. “I just thought it had algae or something like that on it,” he explained to NCA NewsWire, per New York Post. “But then a tentacle popped out.”

Instantly, Donnison realized he wasn’t holding one but two objects. Stuck to the side of the ball was a venomous blue-ringed octopus. “As soon as that tentacle came out, I knew there was only one creature it could be,” he recalled.

“Freaked” by his near-devastating mistake, Donnison promptly dropped the critter back into the water. It was too late, however, Otto had already spotted the shiny new toy, chasing after the deadly octopus attached. Luckily, his owner was there to steer him out of harm’s way.

“I dropped it pretty quickly, more than anything I was worried about the dog,” the owner explained. “Otto tried to get onto the ball immediately. Lucky I even looked and didn’t just chuck it for the dog to go and grab.”

Blue-Ringed Octopus Among the World’s Most Venomous Sea Creatures

Both the dog and the owner escaped the blue-ringed octopus encounter unscathed, thanks to Donnison’s quick recognition of the venomous creature. If Otto had chomped down on the octopus, however, he likely wouldn’t have survived.

Among the most venomous marine animals on Earth, alongside deadly creatures such as the marbled cone snail and the striped pyjama squid, blue-ringed octopuses carry enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes.

The venomous octopus is tiny, though, stretching only about 4-5 inches in length. As such, it produces a minuscule, often painless bite, making the respiratory arrest, heart failure, paralysis, blindness, and eventual death from suffocation that follows that much more deadly.

With no pain, victims are far less likely to seek prompt medical care. Though no antivenom exists for the blue-ringed octopus, immediate medical monitoring can be the difference between life and death.

The octopus attached to the dog toy started off seaweed green in color, Donnison explained, but quickly showed its true colors of gold with vivid blue rings. This fits the description of a blue-ringed octopus, who only show their fluorescent rings when threatened.

Mere days prior to the incident, an Australian woman suffered multiple bites from the venomous octopus. She was hospitalized right away and survived. Donnison, however, couldn’t help but think of her when he accidentally touched the tiny sea creature.

“I stayed right away after hearing what happened to her,” he said. “I knew blue-ringed octopus were around but not at Black Wattle.”