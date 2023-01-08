Boa Constrictor Discovered in Passenger’s Luggage at Tampa Airport

Last month, a woman flying at Tampa International Airport tried to board a flight with an unusual 4-foot companion: a boa constrictor. However, the serpent pal was rejected by the airline, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

On Friday, the TSA shared an x-ray of a woman’s carry-on bag on their Instagram. The image revealed a huge boa constrictor tucked away alongside other items such as shoes and laptops.

“Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!” the TSA wrote in the Instagram post. “We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine.” The TSA then had a bit more fun with the post. “Do you have asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane? Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules. For instance, airlines don’t allow nope ropes in carry-on bags, and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags if packaged correctly.”

The agency encouraged individuals to confirm the guidelines set by their airline before heading out for their journey. They also reminded folks that snakes are not permitted in carry-on bags. Although some airlines accept them within checked luggage if secured properly. For any uncertainty about what’s allowed within a bag being taken onto the flight, passengers were asked to contact TSA quickly and easily with whatever questions they had.

Boa constrictor was supposedly an emotional support animal

The agency reported that the woman stated her boa constrictor was “her emotional support pet.” According to CBS News, the support serpent’s name was Bartholomew. Upon receiving word from the TSA regarding her smuggled snake, the airline declared that it would be unlawful for the reptile to fly on their plane.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation embraced a change in policy which resulted in emotional support animals being treated as regular pets. This means they would no longer be able to enjoy guaranteed cabin space and must abide by all airline rules regarding pet air travel on board.

Last month, the TSA checkpoint at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison revealed an unexpected surprise. A canine was discovered inside one of the carry-on bags scanned. TSA Great Lakes reported that an unknown individual had placed a Dachshund-Chihuahua mix into their backpack. They then sent it through the scanner.

TSA spokesperson for the Great Lakes region spoke to Nexstar about the incident. “The passenger was unaware of the screening protocol. [They] did not alert the Transportation Security Officers that there was a small dog in a backpack-style carrier,” she explained.

Mayle reported that the flyer was unaware of the necessary inspection rules instead of deliberately trying to conceal their pet, and they were permitted to board after having both their luggage and animal cleared.