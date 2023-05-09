Boa constrictor filmed ambushing spiny-tailed iguana with lethal precision

Boa constrictors are among the strongest snakes on Earth – if that was their one and only gift, they would already be fierce predators. Their immense strength, however, is just one of many weapons in their predatory arsenal.

In addition to power, boas are also gifted hunters. Though their enormous size slows them down tremendously (they can only move about 1 mile per hour on open ground), it does nothing to impede their ability to ambush their prey.

On the island of Isla Mujeres, 5 miles off the coast of Mexico, passersby filmed as one boa constrictor showed off its strength and hunting ability while subduing a spiny-tailed iguana.

In the footage, the boa constrictor launches itself from the brush near a walking path, snatching the spiny-tailed iguana before the smaller reptile even knows it’s there. Before the iguana can react, the massive snake is completely coiled around its body in a suffocating vice-like grip.

Contrary to popular belief, however, boas don’t actually suffocate their prey. Instead, the snake uses its powerful body to cut off blood circulation in the body of its victim. This leads to a far quicker death for the terrified animal in its clutches.

How does a boa breathe while constricting its prey?

So, if a boa constrictor squeezes its prey hard enough to cut off blood flow, how does the snake not also harm itself in the process? How can it possibly breathe while using every inch of its body to grasp its meal?

It’s here we come to yet another item on the boa’s impressive list of gifts. Boa constrictors can shift their breathing to allow oxygen circulation during constriction. While compressing its prey with one section of ribs, it uses another section to pull air into its body.

Using this rib-alternating breathing technique, boa constrictors can bring down impossibly large prey such as monkeys, pigs, and deer. With their chosen meal subdued, they use the stretchy ligaments in their jaws to open wide and swallow the animal whole.

(Another popular misconception. Snakes do not unhinge their jaws – their jaws aren’t “hinged” to begin with!)

Are boa constrictors an invasive species in Mexico?

In their post, Nature is Metal claims that boa constrictors are not native to “this part of the world,” presumably meaning Mexico, the country to which Isla Mujeres belongs. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Boa constrictors are absolutely native to Mexico. In fact, the Boa sigma is more commonly known as the Mexican west coast boa constrictor and is endemic to western Mexico. Then there’s the boa imperator, commonly called the Central American boa. It, too, is found in Mexico.

Now, is it possible that Isla Mujeres, specifically, hasn’t always had a constrictor population? Sure. To say that they’re an invasive species in Mexico or Central America, in general, however, is simply untrue.

That said, boas are an invasive species in multiple parts of the globe. Florida, Puerto Rico, and Aruba, for example, are all dealing with invasive boa constrictor populations.