Boat Propeller Found on Seafloor 100 Miles Offshore Baffles Researchers

NOAA Fisheries biologist completed their ninth annual longline survey in November. And they spotted many of the usual creatures and objects they see every year. But when they noticed a boat propeller sitting far away from the shore on the ocean floor, they had several questions.

When the organization heads out for the survey each fall, it sends the F/V Mary Elizabeth out into the sea. Then, it drops a camera into the water to record what the ocean floor looks like. The boat travels to several spots to get an accurate understanding of the terrain.

At one location, the camera landed right next to a 3-foot-long propeller, which is the same size propeller that the 60-foot F/V Mary Elizabeth hosts. The metal had become entrenched by its surrounding. Rocks, dirt, and sea creatures rested on and around it. And dozens of minnows swam to the propellers for protection.

How it ended up in the middle of the ocean and where its boat is, remains a mystery.

Researchers Can’t Understand How a Large Boat Could Get Trapped in the Middle of the Ocean and Not Make Headlines

“What are the chances that we dropped the camera right on top of this thing, well over 100 miles from shore?” Phil Lynch, the boat’s captain said in an NOAA blog post. “I don’t even know of a single person who has lost their propeller at sea, let alone to have at that distance.”

“It’s just incredible to have that $5,000 piece of metal in the middle of the ocean show up on our camera,” he added.

The survey vessel launched from George Bank. And the crew found the propeller resting about 200 nautical miles from the port of Scituate, Massachusetts, which is where the Mary Elizabeth departed.

Biologist Emma Fowler was also shocked by the find. And she was concerned about whoever was aboard the ship that dropped its propeller.

“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it—so far away from land—,” she wrote. “And how long they waited for rescue. Not too many boats make it this far east.”

Fowler was also impressed by the sheer luck they had to simply stumble upon the propeller. With the vast miles of the ocean, the camera could land anywhere, and it landed right on top of that. So she has high hopes for future surveys.

“The chances that we would drop a camera in the exact same spot have to be incredibly low,” she shared. “It makes me excited for what we’ll find on the next trip.”