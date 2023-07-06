Boater accused of harassing orca pod off the coast of Canada

An incident of alleged orca harassment caught on camera by a local photographer has sparked an investigation from Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

On Monday evening, photographer TJ Campbell was documenting an orca pod off the coast of Vancouver Island. While snapping pictures, he spotted a boater near the animals. At first, he didn’t think much of the scene. After all, it’s not uncommon to see both boats and orcas in the coastal waters of the North Pacific.

As he watched, however, the boater began exhibiting “bad behavior” toward the animals that disturbed him to the point that he reported the incident to the DFO. “This is blatant, you know,” Campbell told CHEK News. “Normally, I wouldn’t even get involved, but I can’t handle that kind of behavior.”

According to the photographer, a young man continuously steered his small boat between the orcas, separating pod members and leaving his motor running all the while. In response, the orcas attempted to flee, doing their best to protect the calf among them, but the boater followed, casting his fishing rod in the animals’ direction from mere inches away.

The boater allegedly posed for a number of selfies with the orcas, then took it a step further by attempting to pet them.

“The orcas were trying to get him away from the baby by splashing their tails down,” Campbell explained. “They kind of separated from the boat, then he started up and drove over to them again. He was trying to touch them. Not a super intelligent thing to do.”

Meanwhile, the numerous witnesses watching from the beach yelled at the boater to stop. “He just waved back at everybody thinking it was great. He did that for 20 or 25 minutes.”

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with snapping photos of orcas – or any species of wildlife, for that matter. While taking pictures, however, it’s crucial to give the animal space. Getting close enough to pet any wild animal is a bad idea, let alone actually attempting to do so.

Orcas have never attacked a human in the wild, but that doesn’t make it okay to disturb them. Approaching marine mammals as this boater did can cause immense stress to the animals. Additionally, it should go without saying that a moving propeller can cause serious, lifelong injuries.

By law, approaching or even attempting to approach a marine mammal can be classified as harassment. And in both the United States and Canada, harassment of marine mammals is illegal.

“The department would like to thank the members of the public who alerted us to this event and encourages everyone to report possible occurrences of whales being harassed or disturbed, and instances of collision with whales or whale entanglements,” the DFO said in a statement.

As the photos show, the boater was feet, if not inches, from the orcas in the water below. This is far too close. Marine wildlife officials recommend boaters maintain a minimum distance of 650 feet from orcas at all times. In certain areas, that distance expands to 1,300 feet.

If an orca or other whale approaches your boat, the correct course of action is to shut the engine off to remove the risk of injury. Canadian officials also request that fishing cease immediately when a killer whale is within 3,000 feet of the boat.

The urge to approach an animal as amazing as an orca is completely understandable. For the protection of both yourself and the animals, however, enjoying their presence from a distance is always best.