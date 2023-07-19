Boaters spot whale shark off the coast of Florida in rare encounter

While enjoying a day at sea off the coast of Destin, a group of Florida boaters received a surprise visitor: an enormous whale shark swimming near the surface.

The boaters were about five miles off the coast when they spotted a shadow beneath the waves. Suddenly, a huge fin dorsal fin broke through the surface as the animal glided through the water.

As the boat slowly approached, those on board gasped in shock at the sight of the enormous sea creature, throwing out ideas as to what it could be.

“That’s a whale, y’all,” one boater exclaimed in the footage. “That’s a hammerhead shark!” another shouted. “That is big, whatever it is,” added a third.

Well, they’re all sort of right. It is a shark (though not a hammerhead) and it’s similar in appearance to a whale and it certainly is big. Eventually, the boaters land on the correct creature: it’s a whale shark!

At least one person on board was nervous at the sight of the mammoth fish, warning the others that they needed to get away from it.

Again, the boater isn’t entirely incorrect. Giving marine wildlife (or any animal) extra space is never a bad idea. In this case, though, it would be solely for the protection of the whale shark, not the humans.

Whale sharks can absolutely be an intimidating sight. The species isn’t just big, they’re the largest fishes in the world! Despite their alarming size, however, they pose no threat to humans whatsoever.

Whale sharks are gentle giants

Growing up to 40 feet in length and weighing over 40,000 pounds, an adult whale shark is roughly the size and weight of a fully loaded school bus. At this size, it’s no surprise that when an 1800s zoologist spotted one for the first time, the name that came to mind was “whale.”

The species’ name, however, is a little misleading. Though they’re the size of a whale, and filter feed as a whale does, they’re made of cartilage rather than bone, making them sharks.

This is a larger distinction than it seems because whales (along with dolphins, orcas, seals, etc.) are marine mammals. Meanwhile, sharks are fish. So while a whale must surface occasionally to breathe air into its lungs and avoid drowning, a whale shark has no such need, obtaining oxygen via its gills instead.

But without the need to expel water through a blowhole or draw air into its lungs, why was this whale shark swimming at the surface?

There are two main reasons. The first is to regulate their body temperature. Whale sharks can dive nearly 6,000 feet below the surface, and the deep ocean is really, really cold – around 35 degrees Fahrenheit. After a dive that deep, in water that cold, the speckled fish will hang around the surface to warm up.

The second reason it might spend time at the surface is that it’s where the food is! As filter feeders, whale sharks forage for plankton, krill, fish eggs, and tiny schooling fish.

By swimming along the surface with its mouth wide, the gentle shark can devour massive amounts of these prey animals at once. A single whale shark can eat over 40 pounds of plankton a day.