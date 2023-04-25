Distressed bobcat rescued from car grille after suffering vehicle collision

An estimated 240 million calls are made to 911 in the United States annually, with around 10% of them being accidental. Then, of course, there’s the occasional hoax call (which is, in fact, illegal – but that doesn’t stop everyone). So when dispatchers in Wisconsin received a call from a frantic citizen claiming, “I have a bobcat in my car,” they weren’t quite sure what to think.

“You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time. So when they dispatched over the radio, numerous deputies were curious,” Sheriff Mike Lukas said in a subsequent Facebook post.

When police arrived on the scene, however, they realized that the call was absolutely genuine. The person really did have a bobcat in their car. Trapped behind the car’s grille, to be exact.

How did this happen? Well, according to the driver, it all began when they struck something on the highway. Worried that they might have killed an animal or damaged their car, they pulled over.

As they walked around to the front of the car, they were relieved to see it didn’t have a scratch. That relief quickly turned to alarm, however, as they saw two yellow eyes staring back at them from behind the grille.

Deputies ‘Baffled’ by Bobcat in Car Grille

Discovering that the bobcat truly was trapped in the car grille left deputies with one small problem… How do you get a bobcat out of a car grille?

“Baffled” by the impending rescue mission, they called in the help of a local wildlife official, Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman. While not exactly a typical task for Lockman, the warden quickly formed a game plan.

First, he gingerly threaded a catch pole under the mesh of the grille, looping it around the bobcat’s neck. Then, while another officer held the grille loose, he tugged the animal free.

As he expected, the bobcat lunged immediately, clawing at the air wildly in an effort to escape – and maul anyone necessary to do so. Using expert control, however, Lockman kept a tight grip on the catch pole, redirecting the cat into the bed of his truck before trapping it inside.

The conservation warden then drove the bobcat to a safe location and released it back into the wild.

Wildlife-vehicle collisions are all too common. So common, in fact, that they’re the reason deer are among the deadliest animals in North America. Between 100 and 200 people die annually in collisions with disoriented deer.

Bobcats collisions are far less common, as the solitary cats are much warier of people and roadways.

Sadly, over 70% of bobcats hit by vehicles are juveniles below the age of two, according to the Endangered and Nongame Species Program, as they haven’t yet learned the dangers of roadways and often need to cross them in order to establish their own territories.

Thankfully, this one got extremely lucky. It escaped the incident unscathed and will hopefully learn to avoid dangerous roadways in the future.