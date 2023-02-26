Bodies of Missing Hiker and Dog Found Following Fatal 100-Foot Plunge

Kyle Sambrook, a hiker from West Yorkshire, went missing while trekking through the Scottish Highlands last weekend with his dog. The disappearance prompted a massive search that resulted in the discovery of the bodies of both Sambrook and his beloved beagle, Bane, police confirmed.

The 33-year-old was last seen with Bane in the Lost Valley area on Saturday, February 18. The pair traveled the 300 miles from Yorkshire to the Lost Valley area in Scotland for a weekend of hiking, camping, and climbing.

Sambrook’s family and friends contacted the police when he didn’t return home on Tuesday and couldn’t reach him by phone. More than 100 rescuers searched the area tirelessly on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Then, exactly one week after the disappearance, mountain rescue teams recovered their bodies.

“Around 2:15 pm on Saturday, February 25, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM coastguard in the Glencoe area,” Scotland Police reported. “They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week.”

No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Missing Hiker, Dog

Rescuers found Sambrook and Bane in a gully about 2,625 feet up Stob Coire nam Beith, a 3,632-foot summit. Neither police nor rescue crews suspect any foul play.

Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and part of the team responsible for the recovery of the missing hiker’s body, believes the pair fell to their deaths in a tragic accident.

“He had fallen about 30 meters (98 feet) into this gully on the west side of the hill,” Bathurst explained, per the Scottish Sun. “We think the most likely scenario is that he was holding his dog with one hand. It was appalling weather with strong winds at the time of his fall. He may have been trying to get off the hill and lost his way a bit.”

“We don’t know what navigation system he was using – a mobile phone or GPS etc,” the rescuer continued. “He also had a heavy rucksack and where he fell is very steep ground. It looks like carrying the dog, together with all the other factors, may have been a major cause of the accident and led to both of their deaths, sadly.”

After discovering the bodies, rescue crews worked tirelessly once more to recover them. It took six hours and a specialist team. Eventually, however, rescuers carried both Sambrook and Bane away from the treacherous terrain by stretcher.

A dedicated hiker, Kyle Sambrook regularly shared his adventures online with friends and family. According to police, the missing hiker appeared well-prepared for his excursion. In addition to the proper attire, he had a tent and other camping equipment with him.