Body Found in Shenandoah National Park Might Be Hiker Missing Since September

On December 12, 2022, the family of 66-year-old Virginia resident James Alan Cattley reported him overdue from his hike on the Appalachian Trail, sparking a search and rescue mission in Shenandoah National Park. A few days later, officials located his car, abandoned in one of the park’s parking areas. Cattley, however, remained missing.

After weeks of scouring the park, search and rescue crews made a harrowing discovery – the body of a man matching the description of James Alan Cattley. As of now, officials have suspended the search pending an investigation and official identification of the deceased man.

“Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Monday, January 2, 2023, by Shenandoah National Park and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff, the investigation into missing person James Alan Cattley has been suspended,” SNP wrote in a statement.

“The body of a male believed to be Mr. Cattley was discovered by searchers at 11:20 a.m. on January 2 in the southern part of the park near where his vehicle was found. Mr. Cattley, 66, of North Garden, Virginia was reported missing on December 12.”

“His vehicle was discovered at the Turk Mountain parking area (Skyline Drive milepost 94.1) on December 14,” they explained. “Rangers closed Skyline Drive in anticipation of an ice storm, which caused heavy damage in Shenandoah National Park.”

James Alan Cattley Missing in Shenandoah National Park for Months

Following the discovery, officials transported the body to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County. There, the coroner will investigate the cause of the death and ensure the body is James Alan Cattley’s.

As we know, the missing hiker wasn’t reported to Shenandoah National Park until mid-December. His whereabouts, however, have been unknown since September.

On September 22, Cattley filed a back-country travel permit for seven nights on the Appalachian Trial. His planned exit date was October 6. This means it took over two months for officials to receive reports that the hiker was missing. The reason behind this delay remains unclear.

Shenandoah National Park and the National Parks Service ask that anyone with information about Cattley, or anyone who’s visited the Turk Mountain area since September 22, contact them via phone or their online tip submission service. “Information from park visitors is often helpful” in missing person cases, park officials wrote.

James Alan Cattley’s North Garden home is a mere 40 miles south of Shenandoah National Park. The portion of the Appalachian Trail he was hiking is part of the 101 miles that run through SNP.

Around 3 million hikers flock to the Appalachian Trail each year, many of whom plan short backpacking trips such as Cattley’s. Though a challenging trek, deaths on the trail remain few and far between. Officials typically see 2-3 hikers die along the 2200-mile App Trail each year.