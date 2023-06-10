Body of 80-year-old climber found in Mount Rainier crevasse

Spokane, Washington resident Dawes Eddy, 80, was attempting a solo clime of Mount Rainier in the national park before his death.

As Mount Rainier National Park reports, Mr. Eddy embarked on a solo climb of Mount Rainier on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The last sighting of him alive was at 8:30 p.m. that day as he was heading uphill at Cathedral Gap. The 80-year-old was not seen again after this point.

Park rangers were then notified of an overdue climber on June 1, 2023. Immediately, aerial and ground resources went out, searching likely climbing routes.

“Over the course of the six-day operation, the park’s A-STAR helicopter and ground teams searched both the upper and lower mountain portions of Mr. Eddy’s probable route,” Mount Rainier recalls in their media release. The Army National Guard 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) Blackhawk helicopter then conducted a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) night operation flight of the Nisqually and Cowlitz Glaciers.

No signs of body heat of a solo climber were detected during these operations.

Then, on Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 9 PM, two guides from Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. (RMI), spotted an unresponsive climber in a crevasse while doing route work. RMI then notified the park.

Dawes Eddy likely fell into a crevasse while solo traveling Mount Rainier

Tuesday, June 6 saw the park’s exclusive use helicopter perform a reconnaissance flight of this crevasse. “Following the flight, a team of four climbing rangers and one RMI guide ascended on foot to the scene. They assessed the situation and successfully extricated the deceased climber who was then flown off the mountain,” the park cites.

The body was of an elderly man matching the description of missing solo climber Dawes Eddy, 80, of Spokane, Washington. He was recovered from 11,500′ on the Ingraham Direct climbing route.

The investigation is ongoing, and Pierce County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity of the deceased climber.

“Mount Rainier National Park is renowned as a popular climbing destination,” park officials offer in their report. “Solo climb permits are declined or approved based on a combination of factors including the applicant’s experience, skill, plan, forecasted weather, the proposed route and dates, and their equipment list.”

But before departing on any climb, however, the park advises climbers to leave their itinerary with a trusted friend or family member. This is what led to the eventual discovery of Mr. Eddy’s body and closure for his loved ones.

Climbing safety is paramount, as deaths occur every year in the Washington park. Last week, the park reported the sudden death of a 41-year-old climber on the mountain.

Numerous park and partner resources assisted in search operations. The national park would like to thank:

volunteers from Central Washington, Everett, Olympic, and Tacoma mountain rescues

climbing guides from International Mountain Guides (IMG), Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. (RMI), and Alpine Ascents International (AAI) for assistance searching during their routine guided climbs in active search zones

the Army National Guard 1-168th GSAB for conducting the FLIR flight

he Army Reserve F Co. 2-135th GSAB for making their Chinook helicopters available as contingency resources

Information on climbing routes, weather, guide services, permits, route briefs and other safety information is located on the Mount Rainier’s NPS website here.