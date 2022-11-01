body-of-missing-idaho-hunter-discovered-after-extensive-search

A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday, “Michael Faller was located this afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers.”

According to Outdoor Life, Michael Faller went hunting near Howe on October 19th while camping with his wife beginning on the 17th. Per the outlet, Faller had checked in the prior two days at lunchtime, but NY nightfall on the 19th had not returned. Soon after, Faller’s wife left the cabin to report her husband missing to authorities.

So far, authorities have not released details regarding the manner of the Idaho hunter’s death. However, they did reveal the location of Faller’s body, which was half a mile away from his rifle and jacket which were found leaning against a tree two miles from the couple’s camp. Authorities found those items on the second day of the search, as well as the red ATV Faller had been riding.

The Idaho hunter’s granddaughter, identified on social media as Caitlyn Parsnip, expressed her relief that the hunter’s body was finally found.

“I am so happy that [Faller] has been found,” she wrote, “and that’s what’s most important in the end. The closure for my family and I is what we wanted from the beginning.”

Hunter Takes Down Rare 10-Point Piebald Buck

Some hunting stories, on occasion, have incredibly tragic endings, as in the case of Idaho hunter Michael Faller. Another man’s tale, however, has a much more pleasant ending, but, like the long search for Faller, involved a committed hunter.

For several years, New Jersey hunter Robby Stenger tracked an unusual deer. In 2019, the hunter spotted a strange fawn on his property, one sporting unique coloring that later proved to be piebald. Naming the unusual deer Casper, Stenger tracked the animal’s growth for two more years. By the time hunting season rolled around this year, the unusual piebald buck had grown 10 points on his now much-girthier antlers.

Ideally, Stenger had actually wanted to wait another year before claiming the trophy buck he’d tracked for so long. However, thanks to a local orchard owner, Stenger learned several other deer hunters had set their sights on his piebald. Unfortunately for the New Jersey buck, this fall would be his last.

Speaking with Field & Stream, Stenger recalled the moments leading up to the buck’s death. Of his conversation with the orchardist, he said that “happened at 7:30 a.m. An hour later, I got my first daylight photo of the buck that year. I decided on the spot that I was going to shoot him if I could. I got in my stand around 3:30 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m. he was dead. It happened that fast.”