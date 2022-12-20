body-of-missing-kayaker-discovered-in-great-smoky-mountains-national-park

The body of a kayaker missing for three days has been found by officials in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Friday afternoon, the man vanished while kayaking near the Sinks, as stated by spokesperson Emily Davis with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Monday, Davis stated that overnight water level decreases in the Little River led to the discovery of Carl Keaney’s body. The 61-year-old kayaker from Knoxville, Tennessee was found near where he disappeared, ABC affiliate WATE 6 reports.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 16, park dispatch received a call that a kayaker had vanished underwater while paddling above The Sinks. He never came back up, according to a release from the park. Saturday and today, crews searched the river located off Little River Gorge Road, which was closed to traffic for these days. The waterfall is situated halfway between Townsend Wye and Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Pavilion.

A release from the park said that although emergency personnel searched the area where it was safe to do so, high water levels over the last several days made recovery efforts difficult. National Park Rangers, as well as emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team are all part of the search party. GSMNP stated that American Medical Response is also helping out National Park Service.

The GSMNP announced on Twitter that Little River Road would be closed from Metcalf Bottoms to Townsend Wye until further notice. The park reopenend the road Saturday at 5 p.m. However, it had to close again Monday morning during the search efforts.

In 2021, kayaks and paddleboarding accounted for 658 fatalities

The U.S. Coast Guard lists kayaks as the second most dangerous vessel type in terms of fatalities, at 15 percent. Open motorboats are first at 44 percent. In 2021, there were 96 fatalities while kayaking. This is compared to 112 in 2020. While canoeing saw 46 fatalities in 2021 compared to 42 the year prior. In 2021, the total number of deaths from kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding declined by 14.2 percent to 658 people. This is down from 767 fatalities in 2020.

Although stand-up paddleboarding has become increasingly popular in recent years, it is still a dangerous activity. In 2021, 18 people died while stand-up paddleboarding, compared to 10 deaths in 2020. The majority of fatalities were due to drowning; of those victims whose cause of death was known, 81 percent drowned. Additionally, 83 percent of fatal boating and accident victims who were wearing life jackets were not wearing them properly. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal recreational boating accidents. Where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 16 percent of deaths.