Body of Second Alaskan Moose Hunter Recovered, Search for Third Continues

Less than a month after a moose hunter was found dead in Alaska, another deceased hunter was unfortunately discovered.

According to Outdoor Life, Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow and Carl Flynn went missing on August 30th. The trio was delivering supplies to their hunting cabin by boat. They were set to return that evening. However, they were never seen again. It was reported that they were delivering supplies in a KingFish Extreme Shallow with an inboard engine. Authorities believe that the boat was unable to handle rough river conditions that were happening at the time.

In an effort to find the moose hunters, a search team made up of the Alaska State Troopers, Tuntutuliak Search and Rescue, Kasigluk Search and Rescue, the Alaska Dive Team, the Air National Guard, and neighboring communities have been assembled to find any clues of the hunters’ whereabouts.

On September 22nd, McIntyre’s body was discovered by a boater. The next day, fellow moose hunter Crow’s remains were also found in Napakiak Slough. The final hunter, Flynn, has not been found yet. Search parties released a statement about the situation. “Since the first two people were found afloat, our search area has now expanded from Straight Slough to the mouth of the Kuskokwim River. And as each day passes, the mystery of where the boat is continues to baffle us all.”

Authorities are also working on two separate cases involving missing moose hunters. In both cases, the missing individuals were last seen along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. Daniel “Wun Wun” Laraux, who went missing on September 1st, was found dead on September 9th.

Search for the Missing Moose Hunter Continues to Have Some Difficulty

Authorities also worry that the moose hunters’ boat may have sunk while sailing in rough conditions. Perry Barr, vice president of Bethel Search and Rescue, spoke to the Anchorage Daily News about the situation. “If that’s the water conditions at that particular time, then the waves could be at that time 5 to 8 feet in height. And we’re talking about a KingFisher Extreme Shallow boat with about 30-inch sides and an inboard. So they have that kind of boat out in those weather conditions — it’s pretty dire.”

Meanwhile, to add to the search party woes, on September 16th, Alaska experienced one of the worst storms in its history. It made landfall on the western coast on September 16th. Authorities grow concerned about this due to the fact it’s making the search for Flynn even more difficult.

Ed Plumb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Fairbanks, spoke about the storm’s impact. “The remnants of that [moved] up into the Bering Sea,” Plumb explained. “[It] then moved northeast and track towards the Bering Strait. And then into the Chukchi Sea.”