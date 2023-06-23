Body of Travis Valenti found in Olympic National Park’s Lake Crescent

The late Travis Valenti, a Massapequa, New York resident, was kayaking with his brother, Austin, and his fiancée, Marlene, in Olympic National Park‘s Lake Crescent prior to his death.

As Outsider reported earlier this June via park officials, Travis Valenti was on a Washington state vacation with his brother, Austin, where he proposed to his partner, Marlene, on June 7, 2023. Their trip led to kayaking in Olympic National Park’s Lake Crescent on June 9. During, Travis’ kayak began to fill with water.

“Mr. Valenti attempted to continue paddling but ultimately had to abandon his kayak and entered the water. As Mr. Valenti’s fiancée attempted rescue, her kayak overturned, resulting in her also entering the water. She was able to swim to shore but unfortunately Mr. Valenti struggled and could not. Neither were wearing life jackets,” park officials reported in their media release. Travis was 37-years-old at the time of his death.

Olympic officials were notified of an overturned kayaker on the lake near the Log Cabin Resort at 2:10 PM on the 9th. “Staff from nearby Log Cabin Resort quickly responded with a motorized vessel to Mr. Valenti’s last known point.”

Officials and rescuers were unable to locate Travis’ body, however.

But on June 21, at approximately 6:25 PM, Olympic National Park in conjunction with Christian Aid Ministries, a non-profit organization from Berlin, OH, recovered Mr. Valenti’s body from Lake Crescent.

Olympic National Park performs body recovery of Travis Valenti alongside Christian Aid Ministries

“Christian Aid Ministries began searching Lake Crescent around 8 AM using boat-mounted sonar technology. Once the group acquired a high probability find of the body, Olympic National Park was notified, and two Park Rangers were dispatched in a boat to meet the group on the lake,” the park explains in their Friday media release to Outsider.

“Christian Aid Ministries then used a remote operated vehicle (ROV) to locate the body in the water. The body was found at a depth of 394 feet. The ROV was equipped with a grabber tool, which allowed them to bring the body to the surface. Mr. Valenti’s body was brought aboard the National Park Service boat and then brought ashore. The coroner’s office was notified, as well as the family of the victim,” the park continues.

SEEKING #HELP: Austin Valenti says his brother, Travis Valenti, was able to push his #fiancé to safety before he drowned. https://t.co/7VDAeZeyhi pic.twitter.com/7a1JaDFg91 — News12LI (@News12LI) June 14, 2023

Olympic National Park’s Lake Crescent is a “deep and very cold body of water with surface water temperatures near 50-degrees this time of year,” officials cite. “Sudden immersion into cold water will impact a person’s breathing and over time, their ability to move extremities.”

As a result, “Swimmers are encouraged to use a buddy system. Boaters should always wear a life jacket and understand the risks of recreating on large bodies of water, such as underwater hazards, wind, waves, and water temperature.”

Our previous coverage includes statements from Mr. Valenti’s family. Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to Mr. Valenti’s family, friends, and loved ones.