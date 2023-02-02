Boy, 14-Years-Old, Dead After First Rodeo Bull Ride

A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at the rodeo for the first time and went into cardiac arrest, per officials and the child’s family.

The tragic incident occurred at the Rafter K Rodeo Winter Series at the American Legion Post 290 venue in King, North Carolina, on Saturday. The young bull rider was identified Denim Bradshaw by event organizers in a subsequent Facebook post, and later by his mother, who penned a heartbreaking post of her own.

In a GoFundMe page launched for funeral expenses after his death, Denim’s sister revealed that it was his first-ever bull ride at a rodeo.

Just before 8:30 pm local time, emergency personnel responded to a call for cardiac arrest at the rodeo on South Main Street, per Stokes County Emergency Services Director Brandon Gentry. Denim was riding his first bull when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

First responders transported him to the local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding the health emergency remain unclear.

“Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help,” Rafter K. Rodeo Co. wrote in a Facebook post. “We are thankful for our on-site EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys.”

“This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss,” they continued. “We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time.”

Injuries Sustained During a Bull Ride Are Far More Common Than in Other Sports

On the GoFundMe page set up by his sister, Persephone Bowman, the doting sibling shares details about Denim’s life, including his joy for bull riding and his dreams of one day becoming a police officer.

“Denim adventured into the world of bull riding and fell in love,” she wrote. “The boots, the cowboy hats, and those big belt buckles – he loved it all. He got to ride his first bull on January 28th, and his excitement was palpable. None of us could believe that this first ride would cause his death, and we are beyond devastated.”

“Our sweet 14-year-old boy lost his life during what was the most exciting moment of his short life, and we are now lost without him.”

Bull riding is every bit as dangerous as it appears. Nearly 20 out of every 100,000 rodeo contestants will experience a catastrophic injury. For comparison, less than one out of every 100,000 football players will suffer such an injury.

Around 36% of injuries to bull riders are classified as severe, according to a Physician and Sports Medicine study. The most common injuries include fractures and concussions, as well as injuries to the neck, knee, and shoulder.