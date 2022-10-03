Boy Becomes Trapped in Waist-Deep Mud While Hunting With Dad in Alaska

A young boy had a scary experience after he became trapped waist-deep in mud while hunting with his father in Alaska.

According to The State, the boy became entrenched in mud while walking along a river near Palmer. Palmer, a city with a population of 7,300, is located about 40 miles northeast of Anchorage. Alaska state troopers stated in a news release that rescuers managed to free the boy from mud flats along the Matanuska River. The rescue took place on Saturday, October 1st.

The father-son duo’s hunting trip quickly took a turn for the worse around lunchtime that day. The initial call for help came in at 12:51 p.m. Upon arriving, the rescue itself took several hours.

Ken Barkley, Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services director, shared insight regarding the rescue team’s mission aiding the hunting duo.

“I’d say about every year we get one or two of these,” he said, “especially this time of year.”

Per the news outlet, rescue teams utilized portable water pumps intended to help loosen the mud that trapped the boy. Doing so made pulling the young hunter from the mud easier. After rescuers freed the boy from the mud, he was taken to a hospital and treated.

South Carolina Teen Hospitalized After Hunting Accident

One of the most important things to remember during hunting season, aside from firearm safety, is to always make yourself seen by other hunters. The reason hunters wear orange, as many people know, is so that they stick out to other hunters in an effort not to be shot like the bears and deer that outdoorsmen and women pursue each season.

Unfortunately, though, accidents happen. Recently, one South Carolina teen was hospitalized over after suffering a scary hunting accident of his own.

Reports about the incident state that the 15-year-old boy had been near South Charleston Road in Darlington, SC when the hunting incident took place.

There is little information available about the hunting accident as of Monday morning. However, the encounter didn’t appear to be fatal. Nevertheless, the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently enacting an investigation. News of the investigation came from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Regardless of the outcome of this recent hunting accident, it’s not the first to take place near Darlington County, SC.

On New Year’s Day, the SCDNR launched a different investigation after an adult male was struck by a stray bullet. More specifically, the earlier investigation showed that the man had been hit by a buckshot pellet that was fired at a deer targeted by a female teen hunter. The incident, ruled accidental, found that the young woman had been 181 yards away from the man when he was struck. He’d additionally been out of the hunter’s sightline.