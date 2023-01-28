Boy’s Companion Dog Runs Away During Road Trip, But The Internet Helped Them Reunite

Not sure there is anything out there more sad than a lost dog story. The flyers occasionally seen plastered on telephone poles and coffee shop bulletin boards are enough to make any dog lover feel a bit emo. These days though, social media can be a great tool for helping reunite missing dogs with their families.

With that said, I’m not sure there are better feel-good stories out there than when a family gets reunited with their missing dog. An 8-year-old boy and his family were recently driving cross-country while moving from California to Indiana. Somewhere in New Mexico though, their dog took off. Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t find the animal. Fox 56 shared the story first.

“She was gone. It was terrifying,” said Miranda Huckeby. They fervently called out for their pooch named Sky. They searched far and wide and drove around the desert looking everywhere they could think of. No luck though. As the sun went down and things got dark, there was no sign of Sky anywhere.

“I have a little boy in the backseat and his dog is gone. That was hard,” said Huckeby. Making the matter even worse is that her 8-year-old son relies heavily on the dog as an emotional support and companion animal. “Merrick has severe autism and Sky has been with him for four years. She mothers him. Sky herds him. She comforts him. She loves on him,” explained Huckeby.

The Power Of The Internet Helped The Family Track Down The Dog

Unable to delay their moving schedule any further, the family had to continue their drive toward Indiana. Shortly after Sky went missing though, they shared that news with a relative. That relative started posting online, asking for folks in the area to help find the dog. Less than a day later, someone reached out and said they found a dog with a collar near the church in the area. They informed the family that their dog was taken to Grants Animal Care Center in New Mexico.

According to WDRB, the family was able to confirm it was the right dog through a Zoom call with Dale Kuehnert, the director of the animal care facility. The dog appeared to be energetic and happy as soon as the video connected her with her family. “She has just been a real sweetheart,” Kuehnert said. “This is a happy story because we always want a dog to get back and be reunited with its family. In this case, it’s a pretty special story obviously because the family was traveling through the area,” continued Kuehnhart.

Shortly after they got the news that the dog was safe, Miranda Huckeby posted on social media to let folks know that Sky had found a ride to Indiana from New Mexico. The boy and his dog should hopefully be set to be reunited as early as this weekend. Huckeby said she wants everyone to know “just how thankful I am — how thankful that little boy is going to be when he gets his dog back. It means a lot.”