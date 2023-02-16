Brain, Inner Ears of Largest Carnivorous Dinosaur Recreated by Scientists

Using fossils discovered on the Isle of Wight, scientists recreated the brain of a Spinosaurus, the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever walk the Earth.

A beast of the Late Cretaceous period, the Spinosaurus is believed to have towered above even the T-rex. It stretched a staggering 50 feet in length and tipped the scales at 40,000 pounds.

To make the Spinosaurus even more terrifying, it wasn’t limited to land. Unlike similar theropods, such as the Allosaurus and Tyrannosaurus, it hunted on both land and sea. The “enormous river monster” dominated the waters of modern north Africa, devouring prey in a single crunch.

When scientists at the University of Southampton discovered Spinosaur fossils on the UK island, they embarked on a mission straight out of a science fiction film – recreating its brain and inner ear, the results of which they published in the Journal of Anatomy.

By decoding the secrets housed in the Spinosaurus’ six-foot-long skull, they hoped to gain a better understanding of the evolution of the monstrous dino’s brains and senses.

To do so, researchers canned the remains of two of the oldest spinosaurs with remaining braincase material. The first was a Baryonyx, discovered in Surrey. The second was a Ceratosuchops, the fossilized dino found in the Isle of Wight.

Scientists only announced the discovery of the Ceratosuchops in 2021. They wasted no time, however, learning about how they interacted with their environment. Using the fossils, they reconstructed the dinosaur’s brains and inner ears. The results shocked scientists, given the spinosaurs’ method of hunting down prey 125 million years ago.

Massive ‘River Monster’ Dinosaur’s Brain Doesn’t Match Its Body

Now, soft organs, such as the brain, don’t survive the fossilization process. The cranial cavity, however, is encased entirely in bone. This allowed scientists to create a 3D model, known as an endocast, of the area once housing the brain.

The olfactory bulbs, responsible for processing smell, weren’t well developed, research showed. Meanwhile, the ear was likely tuned to low-frequency sounds. Additionally, the regions of the brain responsible for balance and eye focus appeared less developed than in later versions of the species.

Interestingly, this suggests that, despite their differing lifestyles, the brain organization of the enormous dino wasn’t much different than the land-dwelling T rex. Spinosaurs had pointed skulls, perfectly adapted for fishing. Looking at the dinosaur’s brain alone, though, would never suggest it.

As study author Chris Barker explained, their brains reflect “no evidence” of their semi-aquatic lifestyles. “One interpretation of this evidence is that the theropod ancestors of spinosaurs already possessed brains and sensory adaptations suited for part-time fish catching,” he said, “and that ‘all’ spinosaurs needed to do to become specialized for a semi-aquatic existence was evolve an unusual snout and teeth.”