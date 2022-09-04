Brazilian Fisherman Survives for Eight Days in a Freezer Floating in Shark-Infested Waters

Human perseverance can overcome quite a lot. One Brazilian fisherman was lost at sea, floating in a freezer while sharks swirled around. The outdoors is a terrifying place when you’re all alone. Now imagine being surrounded by a bunch of apex predators, that could attack from any which way if they just knew they could get to you. This man went through something out of a movie, and I’m not too convinced it won’t be turned into one itself.

11 days. That’s how long Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean. He was just off the coast of northern Brazil when the incident happened. His boat took on water and he started to realize it was sinking.

Most of us in this situation wouldn’t know what to do, but thankfully this man was able to think quickly and come up with a great plan. He got into the freezer from his boat, and from there, he let the water carry him to his rescue. It just took over a week in shark-filled waters to be saved.

Fisherman Hops in Freezer

Using some quick thinking and hoping that it would all work out, Rodrigues climbed into a freezer. He sat in the icebox for well over a week and managed to float all the way to Suriname. He basically floated a couple of countries north by the time it was said and done.

“I was desperate,” the man said to the media, NY Post reported. “I thought my end was coming. But thank God, God gave me one more chance.”

“I didn’t sleep,” Rodrigues explained. The fisherman went on. “I saw the dawn, the dusk, asking God to send someone to rescue me. I was thinking about my kids, my wife. Every day I was thinking about my mother, my father, all my family. It gave me hope.”

He noted that sharks circled the freezer from time to time. To make matters worse, he doesn’t know how to swim. After so long in the water, it is amazing that he was able to keep up the strength to do what he needed to do to survive.

“I raised my arms and asked for help,” he said about seeing the eventual rescue boat. “That freezer was God in m life. The only thing I had was the freezer. It was a miracle.”

This is such a wild story. From not knowing how to swim to the method of rescue. The fact that he made it all the way to Suriname! Since he survived, this experience is likely going to be something of a harrowing story someday. I’m sure the folks at Netflix and Hulu are already bidding over who gets the rights to this story.