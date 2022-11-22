Bride Gets Stung by World’s Most Venomous Fish During Honeymoon

A couple from the United Kingdom had their island honeymoon turned upside down. On the trip, the bride was stung by an incredibly dangerous fish—the world’s most venomous.

“What should have been an amazing honeymoon was spoilt from that point,” Amy Thomson, 27, told SWNS.

The incident occurred in September. Amy and her new husband Callum Thomson, 37, had embarked on a two-week honeymoon to the majestic island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

The newlyweds embarked on a snorkeling trip. Then, Amy decided to take a dip to cool down.

“Through our holiday rep, we picked a speedboat trip where they take you to all the differing snorkel stops,” she said. “We were towards the end of it, and there was a BBQ on the beach.”

She said: “We were all on the beach, and I was between courses and I was quite hot, so I wanted to go in for a swim.”

However, as she went to wear her sea shoes, she was advised against it. “the guy who was organizing the trip said, ‘No, no, no, you don’t need those here,’ ” said Thomson. She ended up not wearing the protective footwear, which was a mistake.

Soon after jumping in the water, the young bride was stung by a stonefish. Stonefish are known as the most venomous species in the world. They are responsible for many deaths throughout the Indo-Pacific region, per the Australian Museum.

Bride Says She ‘Never Had That Much Pain in My Life’ After Honeymoon Accident

The creatures flex their sharp dorsal spines to inject a highly toxic venom. This venom normally causes “intense pain.”

Stonefish also “can blend in so perfectly with their surroundings that their prey, predators, and even human SCUBA divers have trouble seeing them at all,” Oceana.org reports.

Once she swam back to shore, Amy reported feeling the most intense pain she’d ever experienced.

“I came straight back to the shore … that is when I honestly have never had that much pain in my life,” described the honeymooner, who initially thought she’d stepped on coral. “I looked at my foot, and it had already doubled in size. It was all swollen. I looked underneath my foot, and it had gone all blue and white.”

However, it unfortunately took an entire hour for the boat to ferry Amy and Callum back to shore. Then, it took another 45 minutes for them to hail a cab to the hotel, SWNS reported.

Upon returning, Amy visited the hotel doctor. They immediately referred her to the hospital for emergency treatment.

“They blue-lighted me over an hour away from the hospital, and the pain lasted until eventually I was put on a drip and given morphine,” the embattled bride explained. “I stayed over in the hospital that night where I received anti-venom for the sting.”

She added, “I had fluids, morphine, and later that night, I had an incision down my foot where they squeezed the venom out.”