British Woman Dies After Being Shot While Hunting Boar in France

A British woman has tragically passed away after she was shot during a wild boar hunt in France on Sunday. Her companion accidentally shot her during the incident.

According to reports, the 67-year-old was wounded “above the heart,” and emergency officials rushed her to a nearby hospital in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany. Sadly, she passed away around noon, according to the prosecutor of the case, Nicolas Heitz.

Before the tragedy, the hunting party of nearly a dozen people had been crossing a cornfield when the woman was fatally shot in the chest.

“The hunters were advancing through a field of corn silage when one of them, a 69-year-old man, in circumstances yet to be determined, fired with his shoulder-mounted rifle, barrel pointing towards the back,” published by the prosecutor’s office.

It continued: “The shot reached his companion … and whose bullet caused a penetrating wound above the heart.”

The prosecutor’s office said that officials were called in for a hunting accident in the area around 11 a.m. Less than two hours later, the woman died at 12.20 p.m., despite the doctor’s best efforts.

Later, the 69-year-old man was taken into custody as authorities launched a manslaughter investigation.

While the exact details surrounding the shooting have yet to be determined, initial tests revealed the shooter was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Heitz. The autopsy is set to occur on Wednesday.

France divided over hunting debate as some call for more restrictions

The accidental slaying of a woman who was also hunting wild boar has reignited a debate over stricter regulations of hunting in France. The incident took place last February.

The 25-year-old woman was walking with a friend on a marked trail near a heavily forested region. Suddenly, a stray bullet hit her. Sadly, she perished instantly.

The 17-year-old who shot the woman was part of an organized hunt in the forest. She had received her hunting license at 16. Tests revealed she had no trace of drugs or alcohol in her body.

The killing later sparked a heated debate over hunting accidents in France and whether or not officials should implement new rules surrounding the sport.

France is the European country with the largest number of hunters. It’s also the only country that allows hunting every day during the hunting season, unlike other countries that have non-hunting days.

“We urgently need more regulation of this activity,” said Yannick Jadot, the Greens presidential candidate.

Hunting in France varies from wild boar to deer to different bird species. Unlike in the United Kingdom, hunting on horseback with dogs is not banned, though it’s not a widespread sport.