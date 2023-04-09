Brown Bear Kills 26-Year-Old Man in Northern Italy

Andrea Papi, 26, was attacked and killed by a brown bear while jogging a woodland path in the mountainous region near his village of Caldes, Italy.

Papi’s family alerted authorities after he failed to return home from his jog on Wednesday, Apr. 5, Italian sources cite. Soon after, a search and rescue team found his body with deep wounds to his neck, arms, and chest.

The autopsy, carried out on Friday, confirmed Papi had been attacked and killed by a bear. This is the first known fatality of its kind in the region. The news sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, raising further concerns over human-bear conflict in Northern Italy.

Brown Bears Remain Center of Intense Italian Debate Among Attacks, Deaths

Citizens remain engaged in a heated debate over the reintroduction of the native species, and have been since a population was re-established between 1996 and 2004 with varying results and consequences.

A few months earlier, another man was also attacked by a brown bear in the same region. And in 2014, a female brown bear known as Daniza also mauled a man looking for mushrooms in this same region.

Local authorities are currently identifying the bear responsible for Papi’s death. They intend to kill the bruin once found. The region’s president, Maurizio Fugatti, told reporters that the environmental group World Wildlife Fund (WWF) “acknowledged” that the bear “needed to be put down.”

Annamaria Procacci, former ecologist deputy who now works with the animal welfare group ENPA, denounces the lack of precautions enacted by local officials, however. Procacci maintains that bear attacks remain rare in the region. Italian bruins typically “keep their distance from people,” she argues.

In addition, Procacci notes all zones with brown bear sows rearing cubs have been marked as “off limits.”

Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to the Papi family and community during this difficult time.

Italy Loves Their Bears, Too

Earlier this year, Italy grieved the loss of a “mischievous, charismatic” brown bear known as Juan Carrito – a storied wild bruin who embodied the opposite side of the country’s fierce bear debate.

In life, Juan Carrito was a staple of Cannata’s National Park of Abruzzo Lazio and Molise and surrounding communities. He first made global headlines when he broke into a local bakery and feasted on their entire supply of biscuits.

Italy would mourn the death of the Marsican brown bear after a tragic accident in January.

“On State Road 17 this evening before Gallery G. Fiore, outside the park territory, Juan Carrito was hit by a vehicle,” the park’s announcement translated. “After a few minutes of agony, [Juan Carrito] died from the trauma resulting from the impact.”

“There are no words for what happened. Juan Carrito was a troubled bear, but at the Park we did everything, against everything and everyone, to give him a chance and let him stay free. Now he has left us,” the park’s Instagram tribute read.

